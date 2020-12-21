Chelsea will play three times in the next seven days in the Premier League, and need a good run of results to remain in the title hunt. Let’s now take a look at the latest news featuring Chelsea from 21 December 2020:

Marseille ready to make a move for Olivier Giroud

Olivier Giroud has already stated his desire to move elsewhere in January for regular playing time in a bid to make the French team for the Euros.

The 34-year old has started just five times for Chelsea so far this season, and a majority of his appearances have been as a substitute. He has been in good form for the Blues, scoring eight goals in all competitions so far.

As per Le 10 Sport, Marseille boss Andre Villas-Boas wants a striker in the January transfer window, and Giroud is one name on their radar.

It remains to be seen if Frank Lampard can keep Giroud at the club as he is a vital part of the team. It’s going to be hard for Giroud to turn down Marseille as it gives him the chance to return to France.

Chelsea star Olivier Giroud eyed by Marseille and AC Milan in January transfer with striker mulling over future https://t.co/uuNBCqdjKQ — The Sun - Chelsea (@SunChelsea) December 21, 2020

Desailly feels Lampard does not have a title-winning squad yet

Chelsea legend Marcel Desailly feels Frank Lampard needs more time to mould the group of players he has into a title-winning team.

Chelsea were on a good run before two back to back defeats against Everton and Wolves, and need to go back to the drawing board. It was always going to take time for Chelsea to gel after adding several new faces to their squad in the summer.

Advertisement

Desailly explained that the previous title-winning Chelsea teams were established before the likes of Carlo Ancelotti and Jose Mourinho took over. Under Lampard, the situation is different.

"He [Lampard] hasn’t got an established team that Carlo Ancelotti and Jose Mourinho had where you felt they had to win the Premier League or Champions League. You expected it then but you are not expecting it at this time,” Desailly told Goal.

"They lost Eden Hazard, that was a big blow. It is a matter of time and there’s so much investment from the other clubs that it is difficult to know when Chelsea will be able to win the league or Champions League. It may take more than two years," Desailly added.

Chelsea could scupper Real Madrid’s transfer plan

The Blues are still interested in Bayern Munich defender David Alaba, who is expected to leave the club when his contract expires next summer.

Advertisement

Alaba has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, as Zinedine Zidane sees the Austrian as a replacement for club stalwart Sergio Ramos, who will be 35 at the end of the 2020-21 season. As per Express, Chelsea are trying to thwart Real Madrid’s plan to sign Alaba.

Chelsea added the experience of Thiago Silva to their squad in the summer transfer window, but Alaba would be a long-term acquisition unlike the Brazilian, as he is only 28 years old.

Alaba can also play in multiple positions, having featured at left-back for a long time before his recent transition into a center-back role.