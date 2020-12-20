Chelsea News Roundup: Lampard on January transfer business, update on AC Milan's interest in Giroud, and more - 19th December 2020

Chelsea continue to drop down the Premier League table with results not going their way. But the Blues will have to chance to climb back up when they face West Ham United on Monday. We take a look at the latest news featuring Chelsea from 19 December, 2020:

AC Milan will not be signing Olivier Giroud

There has been talk of Olivier Giroud leaving Chelsea in the January transfer window, but it won’t be for AC Milan, as per reports.

Giroud wants regular playing time, something he is more or less getting at the moment, to enhance his chances of playing for France in the Euros next summer.

Milan were said to be interested in the Frenchman but, as per Tuttosport (h/t Inside Futbol), the Italian side are looking for a younger alternative to eventually replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the long run.

Giroud’s contract with Chelsea expires in the summer of 2021 but it’s unlikely he will stay until then unless he can continue to get a sustained run in the lineup.

Lampard coy on Chelsea's January transfers

Frank Lampard remains coy on Chelsea’s January transfer plans. The Blues spent a lot of money in the summer transfer window, but their form has been patchy as some of the new signings have struggled with injuries and indifferent form.

Lampard has managed to make their defence a more sturdy unit but Chelsea continue to be linked with a move for West Ham United’s Declan Rice.

When Lampard was asked about the possibility of spending more money on transfers in January, he decided to keep his cards close to his chest.

"Firstly, I don't know about January," he said.

"I'll consider January when it is here. So I've got the squad and we're working hard on the games that are in front of us," Lampard added.

Tottenham more likely to win the league compared to Chelsea

William Gallas is one of the few players to have played for Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham. The Frenchman believes Spurs are now in a better position to win the league over Lampard’s side.

Chelsea have dropped down to eighth in the Premier League table, and have lost their last two games. Spurs, meanwhile, were beaten for the first time since their opening day defeat but had chances against Liverpool in their last game.

Gallas feels Chelsea have lost too many games this season, something that does not happen to champions.

“I think Tottenham have a really good opportunity to win the title. They are strong, they play as a team and they have Jose Mourinho who has so much experience," claimed the former Chelsea centre-back.

“Chelsea also have a slight chance of winning the league but after what I saw against Wolves in the week, you can’t afford to lose games like that late on when you look at the position they were in. Champions don’t lose those games. I’d say Tottenham are the most likely of the two sides to win the league,” Gallas said.