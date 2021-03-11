Chelsea News Roundup: Star winger to leave in summer, experienced ace defends Tuchel's rotation policy, and more - 10 March 2021

Chelsea secured a 2-0 victory over Everton to move into top-four reckoning in the 2020-21 Premier League.

Thomas Tuchel is now unbeaten in 11 games with Chelsea in all competitions, beating the likes of Atletico Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool along the way.

Ahead of a tricky run of upcoming fixtures, Chelsea have enormous momentum after their controlled performance against the Toffees, where it was all about patience, dominance and poise.

While Tuchel has received a lot of praise for Chelsea's recent renaissance of sorts, a lot of speculation on players who have suffered due to Tuchel's rotation system has come to the fore.

On that note, let's have a look at the top Chelsea news stories as on March 10, 2021.

Christian Pulisic to leave Chelsea this summer

Christian Pulisic has spent most of the time under Thomas Tuchel on the Chelsea bench.

Out of a total of 810 minutes he has been available for under the new boss, Christian Pulisic has clocked under 150 minutes.

The USA international has managed a solitary start in this period, as Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi have been preferred for the narrow forward behind the striker.

Pulisic has now told his representatives he will leave Chelsea if the situation doesn't change by summer, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Pulisic has only logged 134 out of a possible 810 minutes in the league under Tuchel. pic.twitter.com/HLfBdVaIcu — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 8, 2021

On Pulisic, Chelsea boss Tuchel recently said:

"I can say nothing else but good things about him. Maybe his biggest problem is that I know him from Dortmund, and I think he started only in the cup games. It is my responsibility, and it is a bit unfair, but I know what impact he can have in the last 20 or 30 minutes. He was a bit unlucky in the last few games. It isn't a lack of trust or quality; it is just that he will have to be patient. I have another guy who I would love to mention in Emerson, who suffers from bad decisions by me."

Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Manchester United are apparently keeping a close eye on Pulisic's situation at Chelsea.

Cesar Azpilicueta hails Tuchel's rotation policy

Thomas Tuchel has tweaked his Chelsea playing XI considering the load management of his players as well as the nature of the opponent. In the midst of all the chopping and changing, Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has regained his place in the starting lineup.

He believes one has to fight for their place when playing for Chelsea. Speaking to the club website, Azpilicueta said in this regard:

"That's a collective mindset. When you play for Chelsea, one of the top clubs in the world, you have to fight for your place. Nothing comes easy. When you step on the pitch, you have to be at your best. In every training session, even when you don't play, everybody trains very hard, and that's why when the changes come, everybody is ready."

Marcos Alonso pleased with Chelsea's display against Everton

Marcos Alonso laid on the pass for Chelsea's first goal against Everton.

It was Marcos Alonso's tricky run into the space created by Mason Holgate that breached Everton's defence for Chelsea's first goal.

Kai Havertz's shot deflected off Ben Godfrey, handing Chelsea the lead. Alonso, pleased with his display that extended Chelsea's unbeaten run, said:

"It is not easy to go through the middle, so I like to do these runs from wide to inside. I'm happy I got the assist, and I am a little bit disappointed with that chance. I was close to scoring, but I have to keep working and hopefully the next one will go in."

Chelsea travel to Leeds United this weekend, hoping to continue their winning momentum.