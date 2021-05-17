Chelsea News Roundup: Tuchel on FA Cup final defeat, former Blues player linked with Championship club, and more - 16th May 

Chelsea fell to a third straight defeat in Cup finals when they lost 0-1 to Leicester City in the 2020-21 FA Cup final at the Wembley.

The Blues were largely unimpressive with their intent and counter-pressing as Youri Tielemans' wonder strike from distance separated the two teams. Kasper Schmeichel's brilliance in goal and a few VAR decisions going against Chelsea meant Brendan Rodgers secured his first piece of silverware in English football.

Chelsea, though, have no time to rest and introspect, as Liverpool have closed the gap to just one point in the Premier League after scoring a dramatic late winner against West Bromwich Albion.

The Blues will look to exact revenge on Leicester City when the two sides meet on Tuesday. On that note, let's take a look at the reactions and other top Chelsea news stories following the club's disheartening defeat on Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel proud of Chelsea players despite defeat

Thomas Tuchel fell just short of his first-ever title in English football.

Thomas Tuchel was quick to back his Chelsea players despite an underwhelming performance against Leicester City in the FA Cup final.

The Chelsea boss opined that his team lost because of narrow margins and not because of any major mistakes. He said in this regard:

"Of course, we are disappointed, but we are not angry; it's not on our boys. Today, we are simply unlucky. We have never hidden the fact that you need luck in this game to be able to win at this level. All the time you need momentum, little details and decision-making, referee and sometimes with a shot like today."

Talking about his team's performance on Saturday, Tuchel added:

"We defended very, very well, were aggressive in counter-pressin;, we didn't allow any counter-attack chances, no half-chances, and I was absolutely happy with the work-rate intensity. But our decision-making was a bit too hectic; (we played) a bit too straight up front., We wanted to force the solution too far; we had unnecessary ball losses and imprecise decision-making."

Tuchel will now hope to get the better of Brendan Rodgers and put Chelsea one step closer to a finish in the Premier League top four.

Derby County interested in signing Gary Cahill

Derby County coach Wayne Rooney wants to bring former Chelsea captain Gary Cahill to the Championship.

According to latest updates from The Athletic, Derby County coach Wayne Rooney wants to stiffen up his defence by signing of former Chelsea captain Gary Cahill. Following a two-year spell with Crystal Palace, the 35-year-old is set to leave the South Londoners.

Derby, who managed to stay afloat in the second division by the narrowest of margins, will be short-staffed at the back, as many players will be returning to their parent clubs.

In that case, Rooney might look to sign a leader with a wealth of experience. Cahill is a Champions League winner with Chelsea and has also won the FA Cup and Premier League twice.

Cesar Azpilicueta reacts to Chelsea's second successive FA Cup final loss

Cesar Azpilicueta comes close to finding the back of the net for Chelsea.

He couldn't help his side last season due to injury, but Cesar Azpilicueta struggled to make an impact from his right wing-back position against Leicester City. The Chelsea captain missed another chance to shepherd his troops to a trophy. On the 0-1 loss to Leicester City, Azpilicueta said:

"It’s really hard. We had ambitions to win it, and, unfortunately, we couldn’t do it. Of course we are disappointed; it was not our best game. We didn’t give them many opportunities, but obviously they took one."

On his team's last two Premier League matches and the all-important Champions League final, the Chelsea defender said:

"We were not at the level of performances we have shown in the last few weeks, and it’s up to us to raise our levels and to come back because we have three games in front of us. Of course, we are very disappointed, but we don’t have a lot of time. We have to recover and go again on Tuesday. We have lost the last two games, two important games. We have missed two opportunities, and we cannot let more opportunities go."