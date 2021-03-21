Chelsea News Roundup: Tuchel hints at start for out-of-favour player, Blues star to sign new contract, and more - March 20th, 2021

Chelsea, who are unbeaten in 13 outings under new head coach Thomas Tuchel have a chance to secure a place in the FA Cup semi-final with a win against Sheffield United.

The two teams are set to lock horns against each other on Sunday at Stamford Bridge. Earlier in his press conference, Tuchel hinted at starts for a few of the youngsters and first-team stars who have been on the fringes of his squad.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have also been linked with a few players, while a few of their own are likely to move on transfers. On that note, let's have a look at the top Chelsea news stories as on March 20, 2021.

⏪ Last time out against The Blades... pic.twitter.com/xGalR61eEn — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 20, 2021

Thomas Tuchel hints at start for Chelsea's Billy Gilmour

Billy Gilmour could start for Chelsea against Sheffield United.

Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour could feature in the base of the Chelsea midfield against the Blades on Sunday.

Advertisement

The midfielder has hardly featured under Tuchel, as the likes of Jorginho, N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic are ahead of him in the pecking order. Hinting about a possibility of the youngster featuring in the game, the Chelsea manager said:

“He (Gilmour) has three big problems – N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho. They are never injured, and they perform at a level in central midfield which is not easy to compete with. This is the only thin., I have no trust issue with him. I have no problem with his attitude.”

Tuchel further added:

“You can start right away the next game. It can happen when you train in a positive attitude like Billy and with the quality that he shows. So this is the situation. I’m super happy that he is here; we need four strong midfielders, and we have four.”

Andreas Christensen trained today. As did Tammy Abraham. Billy Gilmour and Tino Anjorin also involved. Bring on the Blades #FACup #CFC pic.twitter.com/BobSKnlLpf — Adam Newson (@AdamNewson) March 19, 2021

Chelsea linked with three centre-backs

Jose Gimenez is one of Chelsea's targets.

Advertisement

Chelsea are considering the possibility of signing a centre-back this summer owing to uncertainty over Antonio Rudiger's contract extension, as per reports from the Athletic.

The three targets include Niklas Sule, Atletico Madrid's Jose Gimenez and Ibrahima Konate.

Rudiger, meanwhile, is reportedly delaying talks as he is conscious of another potential arrival. The other reason for the in-form Chelsea defender in not conducting talks is because he probably doesn't want to face any distractions amid the team's purple patch under Tuchel.

Jermaine Jenas rates Chelsea's FA Cup chances

Thomas Tuchel could lead Chelsea a trophy this season.

Jermaine Jenas believes Chelsea are Manchester City's closest competitors in the FA Cup, while adding that Manchester United are too inconsistent to go all the way.

He said in this regard:

"Chelsea might win it. They have found some form under Thomas Tuchel, and I like what is going down there. With the form they’re in, they could be a side bet to Manchester City as winners this season."