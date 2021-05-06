Chelsea News Roundup: Tuchel makes one key change for Real Madrid clash, former EPL legend makes prediction for Blues' semi-final, and more - 5th May 2021 

Chelsea are set to host Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge tonight as they prepare for arguably their most crucial assignment of the season.

The second leg of the Champions League encounter is evenly poised at 1-1, with Karim Benzema and Christian Pulisic finding the back of the net for their respective teams in the first leg of the tie.

Thomas Tuchel spoke to the media yesterday to discuss his plans ahead of the much-awaited fixture and reveal the team news. Without further ado then, let's look at the major Chelsea news from May 5th, 2021.

Tuchel names Chelsea's starting XI against Real Madrid

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic will watch from the sidelines.

Chelsea have made four changes to the side that comfortably took down Fulham and just one from the side that drew 1-1 away at the Spanish capital last week.

Last week's goalscorer Christian Pulisic will have to be satisfied with a place on the Chelsea bench as Kai Havertz replaces him in the starting XI. This means Timo Werner is likely to play as an inside left forward while his compatriot Havertz will lead the line as a false nine.

Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta has moved to the right wing-back position, with both Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi missing out on a place in the starting XI. Mateo Kovacic is the only absentee from an otherwise well-armed unit.

Your all-important team news for #CHERMA.



Up the Chels! ✊ 🔵

Rio Ferdinand gives his prediction for Chelsea v Real Madrid

Rio Ferdinand believes Chelsea will overcome the Real Madrid challenge

Former UEFA Champions League winner Rio Ferdinand has given his prediction for the second leg of the Champions League tie between Chelsea and Real Madrid.

The television pundit believes Chelsea can overrun their opponents and set up an all-English final with Manchester City in Istanbul. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he opined:

"After watching Real Madrid play and navigate their way through against Liverpool, I thought the experience was going to be telling for Real Madrid. But Chelsea, the way they play at a high pace. Real Madrid can’t live with it. If they play at a high pace the whole game again and go for it again, I think they overrun this Real Madrid team."

"I think it will be a Chelsea vs. Manchester City final. I actually went the other way [beforehand], I thought it would be a Real Madrid vs. PSG final but not anymore," added Ferdinand.

Chelsea interested in Sandro-Emerson swap deal

Emerson has made just two appearances for Chelsea this season

According to Calciomercato, Chelsea are pondering a move for Juventus left-back Alex Sandro. The Blues are reportedly willing to offload both Emerson and Marcos Alonso in order to make the deal happen.

As per the report, Emerson is set to be used as a makeweight in the bid to snap up Sandro's services. Juventus want to reinforce their defense after failing to retain their league title. Chelsea's Emerson has only managed two Premier League appearances this season and is currently the club's third-choice left-back.