Chelsea offered January deal to sign 26-year-old Serie A star linked with Arsenal and Manchester United: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly been offered a chance to sign Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz, who is also on the radar of Premier League sides Arsenal and Manchester United, this month. The Blues find themselves in need of midfield reinforcement in the January transfer window, and the former Aston Villa man is a target.

Brazil international Douglas Luiz left the Premier League in the summer when he joined Juventus on a permanent basis. The move to Italy has not worked out as expected, and the Bianconeri have offered the 26-year-old to Chelsea, as per Simon Phillips.

Juventus are prepared to offload Luiz on a loan deal with an option to buy or a permanent deal that allows them to recoup their investment on the midfielder. Enzo Maresca's side are in need of a new midfielder following injuries to Romeo Lavia and Enzo Fernandez in recent weeks. Both midfielders missed their most recent game, a win over Wolves in the Premier League, due to injury problems.

Maresca's side are said to be considering a move to recall one of their loan stars Lesley Ugochukwu and Andrey Santos from Southampton and Strasbourg, respectively. They may, however, try to beat both Arsenal and Manchester United to the signature of Luiz in this window.

Arsenal are looking to sign the midfielder in case they are unable to finalize an agreement for the transfer of Martin Zubimendi for the summer. Manchester United, on the other hand, are in need of fresh legs in midfield and may try to sign him this month.

Chelsea star steps up recovery from injury, ahead of schedule - Reports

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana has handed the side a minor boost as he has reportedly stepped up his recovery from a hamstring problem this week. The France international has started running during drills and is having individual sessions out on the grass, as per Daily Mail.

Fofana picked up a hamstring injury in December during his side's 3-0 win over Aston Villa, and coach Enzo Maresca pointed out that he could miss the rest of the season. The former Leicester City defender publicly countered this statement, revealing that he expects to be back in only a few weeks.

Wesley Fofana appears to be prepared to do all it takes to be back to fitness soon, having opted against going under the knife. Chelsea have already recalled Trevoh Chalobah from loan in anticipation of Fofana being out for a while, but the 24-year-old appears determined to add to his 12 appearances for the side this season.

