Chelsea officially confirm the signing of Moises Caicedo from Brighton

Chelsea have officially announced the signing of 21-year-old midfielder Moises Caicedo from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Ecuadorian international had been earmarked as a priority target for the Blues all summer. The west London club were in contact negotiation with Caicedo's now former club Brighton over the last couple of weeks.

After several back-and-forths with the Seagulls, Chelsea eventually signed the highly-rated midfielder for a package of £115m (via Fabrizio Romano).

Fabrizio revealed that the Blues will pay a fee in the region of £100 million upfront, with an additional £15 million pounds to be paid in add-ons. The fee will make Caicedo the most expensive player in the club's history as well as the Premier League.

Brighton are also expected to receive a commission on any future sale of Caicedo from Chelsea, having included a sell-on clause in his deal to Stamford Bridge.

The 21-year-old categorically made his decision known to sign for the west London club, despite interest from PL giants Liverpool after they had a fee agreed with Brighton.

The Reds attempted to hijack the transfer after tabling a hefty sum of £110 million to Brighton for Caicedo. However, the player declined a move to Anfield, stating his desire to join the Blues instead.

Moises Caicedo's first words as new Chelsea player

The Blues beat off strong competition from rivals Liverpool who themselves had agreed a deal with Brighton for the player. However, Caicedo's preference to play for the Blues was a key factor in swinging the pendulum toward their favor.

Speaking after his unveiling as a new Blues player, Caicedo revealed that it is a dream come true for him to secure a transfer to Stamford Bridge. He also stated that he didn't have to think twice before making the decision.

In his words, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, Caicedo said:

"I am so happy to join Chelsea! I am so excited to be here at this big club and I didn’t have to think twice when they called me. I just knew I wanted to sign for this club, Chelsea. It’s a dream come true to be here and I can’t wait."

Caicedo is now expected to team up with the likes of Enzo Fernandez in Mauricio Pochettino's midfield. It will be one of the world's most expensive midfield partnerships, worth well over £200 million.