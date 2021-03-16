Chelsea to offload Timo Werner in a bid to sign Borussia Dortmund star - Reports

Chelsea are considering a move for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland, and will reportedly include Timo Werner in a potential deal to sign the Norwegian.

Werner has had a disappointing first year at the club, managing to score just five times in the Premier League this season.

The German moved to Stamford Bridge for big money last summer and as per Football Insider, Chelsea are ready to offload him in a player plus cash deal to sign Haaland.

Haaland has been scintillating for Borussia Dortmund this season, almost single-handedly carrying them with his goal-scoring exploits.

Chelsea target Erling Haaland will be in high demand this summer

Despite being just 20 years of age, Haaland has scored an incredible 19 goals in 20 Bundesliga games, and 10 goals in just six Champions League appearances for Dortmund.

His goal-scoring stats simply cannot be ignored. Even though he will be a lot cheaper in the summer of 2022 when a release clause comes into effect, he is likely to cause a bidding war this summer.

Several top sides from Spain and England have been linked with him already, so Chelsea will have to be on their toes next summer.

The Blues expected Werner to do the bulk of the goal-scoring for them this season, as he had some pretty impressive stats during his time in Germany.

However, the forward has shown a lack of composure and even a managerial change hasn’t helped his cause as he continues to struggle in front of goal under Thomas Tuchel.

It has been reported that Haaland will cost close to a £100 million this summer. So Chelsea will have to cough up a significant fee even if Werner is included in the deal.

Werner moved to Stamford Bridge for a fee of £45 million, so it remains to be seen if Chelsea can include him in the deal and inflate his valuation.

Dortmund could have reservations though, as the German’s form has dipped. Hence, his valuation may not be as high as Chelsea deem it to be.