Chelsea 'one step away' from agreeing 2 important contract extensions: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly close to agreeing contract extensions with Andreas Christensen and Thiago Silva. The duo have less than seven months remaining on their current contracts with the club.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Chelsea have made a 'major breakthrough' in contract extension negotiations with youth academy product Andreas Christensen and veteran defender Thiago Silva. The Blues are believed to be close to agreeing new deals for the defenders.

Thiago Silva joined Chelsea on a free transfer in the summer of 2020 after the expiration of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, signing a one-year contract with the Premier League giants. The 37-year-old went on to make 34 appearances and scored two goals in all competitions for the Blues last season. He played a crucial role in helping Chelsea win the Champions League title.

The Brazilian defender's impact on Chelsea extends beyond the pitch as he adds much-needed experience to a youthful-looking Chelsea squad. Thiago Silva's impressive performances led to Chelsea offering the defender a one-year contract extension towards the end of last season.

The former PSG star has continued his good form for Chelsea as he has scored two goals in seventeen appearances in all competitions for the club this season. Silva's impact on the club's dressing room and his impressive performances on the pitch this season have led Chelsea to prioritize the extension of his contract in recent weeks.

Andreas Christensen, on the other hand, has become an integral member of Chelsea's starting line-up since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge in January. The Danish defender has made 17 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions and has scored one goal.

Thomas Tuchel is believed to be a massive fan of Christensen and is key to keep hold of the Chelsea youth academy product. The defender has attracted attention from a host of Europe's top clubs as his contract with Chelsea is set to expire at the end of the season.

Chelsea are bracing themselves for the potential exit of Antonio Rudiger

Reports have suggested Chelsea are confident Thiago Silva and Andreas Christensen will sign contract extensions. The club have, however, reportedly resigned to the fact that Antonio Rudiger is unlikely to sign a contract extension and will become a free agent next summer.

Antonio Rudiger has developed into one of the best defenders in the Premier League since Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as Chelsea's manager in January 2020. He has made 21 appearances and scored two goals in all competitions for Chelsea this season, and has played a key role in the club's success over the last eighteen months.

According to Sport Bild via Sport Witness, Chelsea are unwilling to match the German defender's wage demands. Rudiger has attracted interest from Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and PSG in recent months.

