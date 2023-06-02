Chelsea open to sell Real Madrid target, want 'important money' for his sale - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly open to selling Kai Havertz to Real Madrid in the summer. They are looking for 'important money' to sell the German star.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are open to selling Havertz this summer. He is on Real Madrid's target list as they look to add more firepower to their attack.

The journalist was on his YouTube channel when he stated that the German was a target for Carlo Ancelotti and he was discussed at an internal meeting. He said:

"We had many rumors about Kai Havertz in the last 24 hours and I's told that it is true. Real Madrid really appreciate Havertz and is one of the names they mentioned the internal meeting they had with Carlo Ancelotti and with people of the board who report to Florentino Perez."

The journalist added that Chelsea are ready to sell their forward, but will demand 'important money' from Los Blancos. He added:

"Chelsea are open to negotiating for Kai Havertz. He is not an untouchable player and Chelsea are open to selling but they want 'important money' for their important players. This is the position. Chelsea are not closing the door but they want important money or nothing."

BILD have previously reported that Havertz was a target for Real Madrid before he moved to the Premier League.

Chelsea urged to sell Real Madrid target by Glen Johnson

Former Chelsea and Liverpool defender Glen Johnson has stated that Chelsea do not need Kai Havertz and he should be on the transfer list this summer. Johnson claimed that the German is not good enough for the Premier League and the Blues should rather keep Mason Mount.

He told DAZN Bet:

"I know he has had a few big moments there and won a few big trophies, but I think if it was between keeping him or [Mason] Mount, I would much rather keep Mount. Havertz is a good footballer, but I don’t think he really suits the Premier League."

He added:

"Everything he does is so slow and lethargic and, although he is a very technical player, it helps when you’re in the Bundesliga playing for a top team and doing everything really methodically with more time afforded on the ball. I also think he would bite your arm off to go back to Germany, so if Chelsea have to get rid of a marquee name this summer, I think it will be him."

Havertz finished as the club's top scorer in the Premier League this season with seven goals. He has played 139 matches for the Blues since moving from Bayer Leverkusen and has scored 32 times.

