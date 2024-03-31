Chelsea open to selling Reece James and first-team star this summer due to FFP issues - Reports

Premier League giants Chelsea are open to selling their club captain Reece James and midfielder Conor Gallagher in the summer to avoid punishments arising from financial fair play (FFP) breaches.

Since American owner Todd Boehly took over in January 2022, the Blues have been on an unprecedented spending spree, splashing well over £1 billion over three transfer windows.

The Premier League has cracked down on FFP violations in 2023-24, with Everton and Nottingham Forest having already been handed points deductions earlier in the season.

The Blues are at risk of becoming the next team to suffer this fate, but are actively trying to get their finances in line. This could mean that academy graduates James and Gallagher might be on their way out of the club in the summer.

James has been severely injury-prone, but is one of the best right-backs in the world when healthy. He has made 156 appearances for the club, scoring 11 goals and assisting 21 more.

He was made club captain in August 2023, but was immediately struck with another hamstring injury, which is still keeping him out of action.

Meanwhile, Gallagher spent time on loan at multiple English clubs, including Charlton Athletic, Swansea, West Brom, and Crystal Palace before making his Chelsea breakthrough. He has become a vital part of the Blues' midfield, with seven goals and eight assists in 84 games across all competitions.

Since they have come up through the Chelsea system, the Blues can consider the full amount of their transfer fees as player trading profit if they manage to move them on before June 30.

The Sunday Times reports that Chelsea are looking to raise over £100 million in revenue to avoid crossing the £105 million limit imposed by the Premier League on allowable losses over a three-year timeline.

Chelsea superstar Cole Palmer sends wake-up call to teammates after embarrassing draw vs Burnley

Chelsea superstar Cole Palmer sounded a warning to his teammates in the wake of a disappointing 2-2 draw against Burnley at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues were handed a massive advantage in the 40th minute, when on-loan Clarets defender Lorenz Assignon brought winger Mykhailo Mudryk down inside the box. The play resulted in a red card for the Frenchman and a penalty, which was calmly converted by Palmer.

The 21-year-old Englishman added another goal in the 78th minute, taking his tally up to 18 goals and 12 assists in 38 games across all competitions in 2023-24. However, Chelsea failed to take advantage of their numerical superiority, conceding in the 47th and 81st minutes and slumping to a draw.

In a post-match interview, Palmer lambasted his teammates, saying that they were severely underperforming and that things have to change. He said:

"It's poor, it can't happen. Especially when they go down to ten men. We got too comfortable. Same story, we kill ourselves every week. It’s got to improve from us as players. I think it’s our consistency all around the pitch, being alive and not switching off like we did today. We seriously have to find some consistency if we want to do something."