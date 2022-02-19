Chelsea could opt out of race for Declan Rice in favour of promoting academy graduate: Reports

Chelsea could drop out of the race to sign West Ham midfielder Declan Rice and instead promote academy product Conor Gallagher. The 22-year-old is currently on loan at Crystal Palace, where he has developed into one of the brightest young talents in English football.

According to the Evening Standard, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has been highly impressed by the performances of Conor Gallagher this season. The midfielder is believed to be a part of the German's plans for the club for the 2022-23 campaign and is likely to become a prominent member of the club's first team.

Conor Gallagher joined Crystal Palace on a season-long loan deal last summer. The midfielder has scored seven goals and provided three assists in 21 Premier League appearances for Patrick Vieira's side. His energy, work-rate, and goal-scoring ability could make him a massive asset for the Blues next season.

Gallagher's performances, coupled with the presence of players like N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, and Mateo Kovacic in Chelsea's squad, could see the club pull of the race for Rice.

Declan Rice has developed into one of the most highly-rated midfielders in the Premier League in recent years. He has made over 170 appearances for the club in all competitions and has scored nine goals.

His consistent performances have helped propel David Moyes' side to fifth place in the Premier League table this season. He was also a key member of the England squad that reached the finals of Euro 2020 last summer.

Rice has been a long-term target for Chelsea and Manchester United. The midfielder spent eight years with the Blues' youth academy before joining West Ham's youth academy in 2014.

The Blues have bee linked with a move for Rice in recent months, but could pull out of the race and focus on the development of Gallagher instead.

Adam Newson @AdamNewson



"We will see what he wants, what we want, and then we will have a talk and decide."

football.london/chelsea-fc/new… Thomas Tuchel on Conor Gallagher's Chelsea future."We will see what he wants, what we want, and then we will have a talk and decide." Thomas Tuchel on Conor Gallagher's Chelsea future. "We will see what he wants, what we want, and then we will have a talk and decide." football.london/chelsea-fc/new…

Chelsea academy products could take centre stage next season

Crystal Palace v Hartlepool United: The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

Chelsea have promoted a number of academy products in recent years and could be set to do the same next season. The likes of Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Trevoh Chalobah, and Reece James have become prominent members of Thomas Tuchel's squad.

The Blues are likely to welcome back Conor Gallagher, Armando Broja, and Billy Gilmour from their loan spells with Crystal Palace, Southampton, and Norwich City respectively this summer.

Gallagher is considered one of the most exciting young midfielders in the Premier League. Armando Broja has scored six goals in 20 appearances for Southampton this season. The Albanian could provide cover and competition to Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku next season.

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport



- @TomBarclay_



chelsea-news.co/2022/02/chelse… "Chelsea gave Armando Broja a five-year contract before he joined Southampton and it is understood they still see him as part of their future. So any interested party may find Thomas Tuchel is an unwilling seller this summer." "Chelsea gave Armando Broja a five-year contract before he joined Southampton and it is understood they still see him as part of their future. So any interested party may find Thomas Tuchel is an unwilling seller this summer."- @TomBarclay_ chelsea-news.co/2022/02/chelse… https://t.co/uRGzADeD7k

Billy Gilmour has made seventeen appearances in all competitions for Norwich City this season. The Scottish defensive midfielder was considered one of the brightest young prospects at Chelsea prior to his move to Norwich. He is seen as the ideal long-term replacement for N'Golo Kante at Stamford Bridge.

