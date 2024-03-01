Chelsea ordered to pay £7.7 million to Brighton & Hove Albion for signing two academy players - Reports

Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea have been ordered to pay up to £7.7 million to Brighton & Hove Albion for signing academy products Zak Sturge and Shumaira Mheuka, as per Football Insider.

The Blues were directed to pay the amount as compensation to the Seagulls after a Professional Football Compensation Committee hearing on Tuesday, last week (February 20).

Zak Sturge and Shumaira Mheuka were signed by Chelsea in the summer of 2022. However, the two sides failed to agree upon the fees. As a result, a tribunal had to eventually settle the matter for the two Premier League sides.

For Zak Sturge, 19, Pochettino's side will pay £900,000 as an initial fee. The sum could potentially rise to £3.4 million due to various clauses and add-ons. Similarly, Chelsea will have to cough up an initial £1 million for 16-year-old Shumaira Mheuka, with the sum potentially rising to £4.25 million.

Mheuka, a striker, is currently playing for Chelsea's U-18 team while left-back Sturge was loaned by the Blues to Peterborough United. However, Sturge was recalled by the Blues earlier this month.

Chelsea star keen to stay at Stamford Bridge despite interest from other Premier League sides: Reports

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has attracted interest from a number of Premier League sides with his performances this season. One such name on the list are Tottenham Hotspur.

According to Metro, the Blues are looking to offload a few stars in the upcoming summer transfer window. The likes of Levi Colwill, Armando Broja, Trevoh Chalobah and Conor Gallagher have been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge.

However, Gallagher is keen to stay in west London, as per the Daily Mail. The Englishman joined the Stamford Bridge outfit at the age of eight. Gallagher spent a few seasons on loan at Charlton Athletic, Swansea City, West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace.

After making his mark in the Premier League with the Eagles, Gallagher returned to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2022, since when he has been a mainstay in the Blues' squad.

This season, Gallagher was also given the captain's armband in Reece James' absence due to injury. He has made 35 appearances for the Blues across all competitions this term, in which he has recorded four goals and six assists.