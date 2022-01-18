Chelsea 'outbid' Barcelona in race for PSG star - Reports

Chelsea and Barcelona were recently rumored to be exploring the possibility of snapping up PSG left-back Layvin Kurzawa this winter. It now looks like the Premier League giants have moved ahead of their La Liga counterparts in the race for the Frenchman's signature.

According to El Nacional, via the Mirror, Chelsea have outbid Barcelona in their attempt to lure the defender to London. The report mentions that Blues owner Roman Abramovich has identified Kurzawa as a good addition to the squad at Stamford Bridge. The club is expected to make a move for the defender this month.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Chelsea are interested in signing out of favour Paris Saint-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa on loan Chelsea are interested in signing out of favour Paris Saint-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa on loan

The Premier League giants are determined to sign a new left-back as quickly as possible following an injury setback to Ben Chilwell. The Englishman picked up a knee ligament injury during a Champions League clash with Juventus in November and has been ruled out for the season as a result. That leaves the Blues with an important hole to fill and they're determined to do so without wasting any time.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are also understood to be interested in luring Kurzawa from PSG. The Catalan giants want to provide competition to Jordi Alba for the left-back role and they've identified the Frenchman as a suitable option. It remains to be seen how things will pan out between the concerned parties.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Kurzawa has chances to join Premier League clubs in January but still no negotiations with Chelsea. Chelsea have not opened talks with Paris Saint-Germain or representatives for Layvin Kurzawa. Been told there’s nothing serious or advanced as of today.Kurzawa has chances to join Premier League clubs in January but still no negotiations with Chelsea. Chelsea have not opened talks with Paris Saint-Germain or representatives for Layvin Kurzawa. Been told there’s nothing serious or advanced as of today. 🔵🇫🇷 #CFCKurzawa has chances to join Premier League clubs in January but still no negotiations with Chelsea. https://t.co/1MfVMOT6YS

Layvin Kurzawa joined PSG from Monaco in a deal worth €25 million in August 2015. The Frenchman has had a decent spell at the Parc des Princes so far. He's made 153 appearances for the Parisians across the last seven years, recording 14 goals and 23 assists to his name in all competitions.

Who else could Chelsea and Barcelona sign this month?

There are approximately two weeks left before the winter transfer window shuts. Chelsea and Barcelona still have the opportunity to make a couple of vital additions to their respective squads.

The Blues have been linked with the likes of Lucas Digne, Giorginio Wijnaldum and Declan Rice over the last couple of days. Barca, meanwhile, have players like Raheem Sterling, Matthijs De Ligt, Jose Gaya and Jules Kounde on their radar. It remains to be seen who each club will end up signing.

