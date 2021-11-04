Chelsea outcast confirms decision to leave Stamford Bridge as free agent in 2022

Chelsea midfielder Charly Musonda Jr. has confirmed that he will be leaving the club next summer. Musonda is currently on the Blues' account books, but has not played a game for the first-team this season.

The Belgian took to Instagram to announce that he will become a free agent on July 2022. Musonda captioned the post:

"Free agent, June 2022. Enjoying the final ride, while training and slowly getting ready for what lies ahead, with continued faith and optimism."

Si & Dan Talk Chelsea @SiandDanTalkCFC 🚨Charly Musonda has confirmed on his Instagram that he will be a free agent in 2022. ✅ 🚨Charly Musonda has confirmed on his Instagram that he will be a free agent in 2022. ✅ https://t.co/HjsaIKEwvx

The Belgian joined Chelsea's academy from Anderlecht back in 2012. Musonda rose through the ranks, playing for the Blues' U-18, U-21 and U-23 sides. He was promoted to the first team in 2016, but made no appearances that season under Antonio Conte.

Musonda finally got an opportunity during Chelsea's FA Community Shield loss to Arsenal on penalties. The 25-year-old came on to the pitch in the 84th minute. Musonda received his first start in Chelsea colors a little more than a month later in an EFL Cup tie against Nottingham Forrest. The match also saw the Belgian score his first goal for the club, netting once in the Blues' 5-1 victory.

Overall, Musonda made seven appearances for Chelsea, managing a goal and two assists. The majority of his time at Stamford Bridge was spent with the U23s, for whom he made 51 appearances and recorded 12 goals and six assists.

Loan spells largely defined Charly Musonda Jr.'s time at Chelsea

Charly Musonda went out on multiple loan spells to sides such as Real Betis and Celtic while still being on Chelsea's account books.

The midfielder spent six months between January and July 2017 with the Balompie. Musonda made just eight appearances for Real Betis in that time, recording one assist.

He then joined Celtic on loan in January 2018 until the end of the campaign. Musonda's spell in Ireland was largely unsuccessful as he recorded eight appearances and an assist there as well.

London Is Blue Podcast ⭐️⭐️ @LondonBluePod Charly Musonda has confirmed that he will be a free agent at the end of this season.



It’s sad to see how injuries have impacted the career of such a promising talent. We wish him all the best for the future and hope he can get his career back on track elsewhere! Once a Blue…🙏🏼 Charly Musonda has confirmed that he will be a free agent at the end of this season.It’s sad to see how injuries have impacted the career of such a promising talent. We wish him all the best for the future and hope he can get his career back on track elsewhere! Once a Blue…🙏🏼 https://t.co/0P1AietEpm

The Belgian's final loan spell was at Dutch outfit Vitesse, who he joined on a two-year deal in August 2018. Unfortunately for Musonda, he made just four appearances for the side in two seasons before returning to Chelsea.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

He has made only two appearances for Chelsea U23s this season after undergoing knee surgery. It remains to be seen if Musonda will continue playing for the side after his transfer announcement.

Edited by Diptanil Roy