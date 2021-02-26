Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich makes big decision about signing Borussia Dortmund star - Reports 

Roman Abramovich has reportedly given Chelsea management the green signal to make a big move for Erling Haaland.

According to a BILD report, the Chelsea owner has no problem in the club spending over €100 million to land the Borussia Dortmund star. Abramovich has reportedly told Thomas Tuchel he is free to sign the hottest young striker this summer.

The London outfit have been interested in signing Erling Haaland for some time now and have been scouting the player since his RB Salzburg days. The Norwegian striker moved to Borussia Dortmund just over a year ago and has been in sensational form.

What is stopping Chelsea from making a move for Erling Haaland?

Erling Haaland is a striker that every club in the world wants right now, but some sides are reluctant to make a move for the Dortmund star. The Norwegian is represented by Mino Raiola – a super agent who does not have a good reputation among some clubs over transfers in the past.

However, Raiola has not ruled out a move to Chelsea for Erling Haaland and confirmed that they are not alone in the race.

"Only a maximum of 10 clubs can afford to buy Haaland and give him the same platform as [Borussia] Dortmund," said Raiola earlier this week.

The rumours of Haaland leaving have not gone down well at Borussia Dortmund, and the German side are keeping their cards close to the chest. The Bundesliga side are keen on keeping Haaland at the club, but the player has a release clause that will come into effect next summer. BVB's director of football, Michael Zorc, said the following about the situation:

"It is obvious to everyone that Erling will not switch to every club after his time at BVB. We are happy that we have Erling here and continue planning with him."

Apart from Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, Barcelona, and Real Madrid have been linked with Erling Haaland in recent months.

The striker has been in ruthless form this season. However, any club interested in him will have to pay a premium because of his release clause and will also have to pay a big fee to his agent.