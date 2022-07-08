Chelsea owner Todd Boehly 'confirms agreement' with Barcelona

Chelsea have reportedly reached an agreement with Barcelona over a potential deal for an unknown player in the ongoing transfer window.

According to journalist Gerard Romero, new Blues owner Todd Boehly responded positively when he was asked about reaching an agreement with Barcelona. Romero also claimed that a meeting between the two clubs happened to negotiate the arrivals of Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso at the Camp Nou.

Gerard Romero @gerardromero



En las próximas horas se puede producir el encuentro con el FC Barcelona para negociar las llegadas de Azpilicueta y Marcos Alonso #mercato ¡Acaban de llegar los propietarios del Chelsea a Barcelona!En las próximas horas se puede producir el encuentro con el FC Barcelona para negociar las llegadas de Azpilicueta y Marcos Alonso @JijantesFC ¡Acaban de llegar los propietarios del Chelsea a Barcelona!En las próximas horas se puede producir el encuentro con el FC Barcelona para negociar las llegadas de Azpilicueta y Marcos Alonso @JijantesFC #mercato https://t.co/bTDv5omqbw

Apart from the aforementioned Chelsea defenders, two other players are also involved, namely Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong and forward Memphis Depay. Earlier, news outlet Relevo reported that De Jong is "more attracted" to continuing his career at Chelsea than Manchester United. However, the player's "main will is to stay" at the Camp Nou this summer.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana reportedly owe De Jong over £17 million in deferred salary payments, as per The Telegraph. The playmaker is seemingly reluctant to depart until he receives the money from the Catalan outfit.

Earlier this week, Andreas Christensen completed his move to Barcelona on a free transfer after his contract expired at Chelsea. The 26-year-old centre-back, who currently has a buy-out clause of €500 million, penned a four-year contract with the La Liga club.

Christensen featured in 160 matches for the Blues, becoming a regular name in the starting lineup after returning from a loan spell at Borussia Monchengladbach.

During his time at Stamford Bridge, the Denmark international helped the Premier League club win the UEFA Champions League along with three other trophies.

Chelsea close to sign Barcelona target Raphinha

Chelsea are reportedly the favorites to sign forward Raphinha this summer as Leeds United continue to wait for an offer from Barcelona, as per Evening Standard. The report also stated that a £55 million bid from the Blues was accepted last month.

But with the player preferring a move to north-east Spain, the deal is currently in limbo. The Blaugrana are yet to reach an agreeable offer with Leeds United and the aforementioned report claimed that a decision on Raphinha's future is expected within 24 hours.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LUFC Raphinha deal could ‘move quickly’, Leeds manager Jesse Marsch says: “Raphinha returned to training today, good attitude. Wouldn't commit to him being in Australia with things capable of moving quickly in the next few days”, told @BerenCross Raphinha deal could ‘move quickly’, Leeds manager Jesse Marsch says: “Raphinha returned to training today, good attitude. Wouldn't commit to him being in Australia with things capable of moving quickly in the next few days”, told @BerenCross. 👀🇧🇷 #LUFC

During the 2021-22 season, Raphinha featured in 35 matches across all competitions, registering 11 goals and three assists in the process. His performances helped Jesse Marsch's side avoid relegation to the EFL Championship last campaign.

On the other hand, the Blues have also taken a step closer to signing Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling. According to Sky Sports, Sterling has agreed personal terms with the west London outfit ahead of a £45 million move.

