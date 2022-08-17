Chelsea owner Todd Boehly 'definitely tempted' to launch late move for Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo: Reports

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is reportedly willing to go against manager Thomas Tuchel's wishes and sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United.

The Portugal international's desire to leave Old Trafford is well known as he looks to play in the UEFA Champions League this season. United finished sixth in the Premier League last season despite Ronaldo's 18 league goals and three assists in 30 matches.

Chelsea have been among a number of clubs offered the chance to sign the former Real Madrid superstar. However, Tuchel is believed to have turned down the chance to sign him earlier this summer.

Nevertheless, Boehly remains a big fan of Ronaldo and could make a move for him within a fortnight if no one else does. This is according to transfer expert Dean Jones, who told GiveMeSport:

“He’s [Boehly] definitely tempted to make an offer if no-one else is going in for Ronaldo and I can understand why, to some extent. But when you see the way that Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz play in that frontline, Ronaldo just doesn’t fit, so I’m on Tuchel’s side on that one.”

Ronaldo's frustrations at the club have been compounded by United's recent results. Manager Erik ten Hag is yet to win a competitive game since replacing Ralf Rangnick.

The Red Devils lost 2-1 against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 7 in their opening Premier League game of the season. Ronaldo was dropped from the starting XI following concerns over his fitness.

The 37-year-old started against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on August 13, but to no avail. He failed to make a tangible impact as United slumped to a 4-0 loss and slid to the bottom of the league table.

Manchester United ready to move for Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech

According to journalist Nabil Djellit, Manchester United have retained their interest in Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech and could make an offer for him this summer.

The former Ajax playmaker is believed to be a priority target for Ten Hag and United could make a move if the Blues are modest in their demands. Ziyech is struggling to force his way into Tuchel's plans for this season.

The former Morocco international was an unused substitute in both their league games earlier this month. The Blues beat Everton 1-0 before drawing 2-2 against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, August 14.

