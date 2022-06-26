Chelsea owner Todd Boehly discusses potential move for Cristiano Ronaldo during meeting with Jorge Mendes: Reports 

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has reportedly discussed the possibility of signing Cristiano Ronaldo this summer in a meeting with Jorge Mendes.

Boehly was in a meeting with Mendes and discussed a wide range of issues with the super agent.

According to journalist David Ornstein, one of the subjects that was addressed was Cristiano Ronaldo's future. An exclusive report in The Athletic states that the 37-year-old loves Manchester United but has concerns about the club's plans.

It further stated that it is unknown if Chelsea will make a bid for the Madeira native, although United are confident that their talisman will remain at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo returned to the club after 12 years away amidst huge fanfare last season and hit the ground running at Old Trafford.

He scored on his second homecoming against Newcastle United and ended the campaign as Manchester United's highest goalscorer in all competitions with 24 goals.

However, doubts have been raised over his future at Old Trafford due to the club's poor on-field displays and off-field issues.

Todd Boehly might consider making Cristiano Ronaldo his first marquee signing at Chelsea

Ronaldo has strong links with Manchester United

Todd Boehly recently completed a high-profile purchase of the Blues from Roman Abramovich and will look to hit the ground running.

The 48-year-old multibillionaire has huge shoes to fill, considering Abramovich's everlasting impact on the club. The Russian single-handedly transformed the Blues' fortunes from being outsiders to becoming one of the bonafide giants of global football.

He achieved this with a well-calculated strategy in the transfer market and spent billions of pounds to bring high-profile players to Stamford Bridge.

Boehly seems interested in towing the same line and has already started adapting to the club's structure. He has reportedly hit the ground running and is already putting his business contacts to good use in negotiations for transfer targets (as per Ornstein via The Chelsea Chronicle).

The 48-year-old will be keen to make a statement signing in his first summer as Chelsea owner and as far as statement signings go, there is nothing much bigger than Cristiano Ronaldo.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is arguably the greatest player of his generation. A potential move to Stamford Bridge would boost Boehly's standing among the fanbase.

However, any move for the 37-year-old is bound to be complicated owing to his Manchester United ties and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea will make an official bid.

