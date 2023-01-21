Chelsea owner Todd Boehly gets involved in Leandro Trossard vs Mykhaylo Mudryk debate

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly took to Twitter to give his opinion on the discussion between new signing Mykhaylo Mudryk and new Arsenal man Leandro Trossard. In a post on Twitter comparing the deals, Boehly liked a post, supporting his purchase of the Ukrainian.

The Mudryk saga has become a huge talking point between fans of the Blues and Arsenal. The Gunners were said to have had their eyes on the player since the previous transfer window and have been talking to the player's representatives since December.

They had almost come to an agreement with Shakhtar Donetsk but towards the very end, the Blues jumped in with a deal worth €100 million for the winger that was accepted. Arsenal fans were left dismayed over the hijacking of the signing.

Mudryk was unveiled at half-time during Chelsea's Premier League match against Crystal Palace on January 15. With the Ukrainian out of the equation, Arsenal were forced to look elsewhere as they were interested in signing a winger.

They looked to Brighton and Hove Albion star Leandro Trossard, who was reportedly unhappy with his situation at the club, according to the Guardian. With just six months left on his contract, albeit with an option for the club to extend by a year, they looked to sell the player. A deal was struck with the league leaders for around £27 million.

Mudryk was sensational for Shakhtar Donetsk this season, scoring 10 goals and setting up eight more in just 18 appearances. Trossard, on the other hand, was a key reason behind the team's strong Premier League position, bagging seven goals and three assists in 17 appearances.

Declan Rice has been a long-time interest of the Blues.

Chelsea are ready to continue their big-spending spree with their pursuit of West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice. According to the Sun, the player is almost certain to leave the club at the end of the season.

The report also adds that the Blues would not shy away from spending big yet again, after having spent over £400 million this season. Rice, who was released by the London club's academy at the age of 14, now could make a return to Stamford Bridge.

The Hammers convinced him to stay after last season when they secured a top position in the Premier League and a Europa Conference League spot. However, this season has been poor for manager David Moyes, with the team dangerously close to the relegation spots.

