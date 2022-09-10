Chelsea owner Todd Boehly pitched impossible '4-4-3' formation that left Thomas Tuchel baffled: Reports

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly reportedly made a hilarious mistake during his early meetings with recently sacked German manager Thomas Tuchel. According to reports from The Athletic (via Daily Star), the new Blues boss came up with the impossible plan to play 11 outfield players in a 4-4-3 formation.

The Athletic reported that this was one of many slapstick moments between the ownership and manager in the early days of their relationship. However, the relationship between Tuchel and Boehly soured eventually and the report suggests that the German was viewed as “a nightmare to work with” by the team owner.

The German tactician was recently sacked by Chelsea following a disappointing opening day Champions League defeat on the road to Dinamo Zagreb.

With the Blues signing Graham Potter from Brighton & Hove Albion, fans will hope that Boehly can quickly improve his knowledge of the game for the new manager's sake. Potter was signed almost immediately after Tuchel's exit, with the Stamford Bridge outfit looking to quickly cement the hole in the dugout.

Tuchel will now begin the next journey in his career, with the German still one of the best managers in the game as a Champions League winner. The 49-year-old will hope that he can find a new home and get back to managing at the top levels of the game soon enough.

New Chelsea manager Graham Potter warned about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left Barcelona on transfer deadline day to reunite with hiss former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge. However, the reunion has not gone down well, with the German tactician getting sacked after managing the Gabon international for just one game against Dinamo Zagreb.

According to Football.London, Tuchel was the main reason behind Aubameyang's move to Stamford Bridge, but the manager is now out of the club. Former Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter has taken up Tuchel's role but he has been warned about Aubameyang.

Former player Shaun Wright-Phillips noted that Potter may need to allow the new Chelsea signing to be a maverick, rather than be strict in approach. The former England international, however, also stated that Aubameyang might not complain too much, with the forward set to play in the Premier League and Champions League.

