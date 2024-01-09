Chelsea owners interested in buying Boca Juniors or one of 4 other clubs as Argentina President makes massive revelation

Argentina's President Javier Milei, in an interview with Radio Miter, revealed that Chelsea are interested in buying one of five top-flight Argentinian football clubs. The five clubs that have attracted the Blues' interest are Boca Juniors, Racing, Estudiantes, Newell's Old Boys and Lanus.

In a move to expand their football empire beyond Europe and into South America, Chelsea's ownership, led by Todd Boehly, are targeting an Argentine club takeover.

Milei had previously spoken of Chelsea's ambitions to buy one of his nation's leading clubs in December, but recently revealed the exact five that could be on their shortlist.

Boca Juniors undoubtedly top Chelsea's shopping list, being one of the most iconic clubs within Argentina as well as around the world. They have won the Primera Division a staggering 35 times and are six-time Copa Libertadores champions as well.

Legends of the game have donned the iconic Blue and Yellow jersey, including the likes of Diego Maradona, Carlos Tevez and Juan Roman Riquelme.

Lanus, Racing and Estudiantes are also top clubs in the Primera Division, while Newell's Old Boys are best known for being Lionel Messi's boyhood club. However, the purchase of any of these clubs would only be subject to full acceptance by the club's socios, or full time members.

Chelsea are reportedly set on acquiring more clubs in their quest to build a global football empire. They are looking to rival the City Football Group which owns and operates major football clubs around the world, the most famous of which is Manchester City.

Owner Todd Boehly has already started working on this goal, acquiring a majority stake in French side Strasbourg last June.

FA Cup Round 4 draw: Chelsea handed mouth-watering clash against Aston Villa

Chelsea drew surprise Premier League title contenders Aston Villa in the FA Cup Round 4 clash. The Blues are enjoying a victorious run at the moment in what has otherwise been another dismal season.

They beat Preston North End 4-0 in the third round of the FA Cup, with stars like Raheem Sterling and Enzo Fernandez getting on the scoresheet. They ended the last year with a 3-2 win over Luton Town.

Chelsea face Middlesbrough in the EFL Cup semi-finals next and will be hoping to progress into the final over two legs. The first leg will be held at Riverside Stadium on January 9.