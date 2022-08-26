"Chelsea are in a panic" - Emmanuel Petit delivers damning verdict on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's move from Barcelona 

Former Premier League star Emmanuel Petit has claimed that Chelsea’s pursuit of Barcelona ace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is fueled by panic. Petit further added that the Blues were all over the place and did not know what they really wanted.

Having loaned out Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan and permanently sold Timo Werner to RB Leipzig, the Pensioners are lacking options up top. Aubameyang, who joined Barcelona in January after terminating his contract with Arsenal, has emerged as a viable option for the Blues. The west Londoners could have to pay as much as £25 million to get the transfer over the line.

Pys @CFCPys #CFC Aubameyang is at the airport, his move to Chelsea is about to be completed. ( @gerardromero Aubameyang is at the airport, his move to Chelsea is about to be completed. (@gerardromero) #CFC https://t.co/V4GDKNZT3K

Petit, who played for both Chelsea and Arsenal, gave his opinion on the potential transfer, calling it a last-minute panic buy from Thomas Tuchel’s side. He told fairbettingsites.co.uk (via The Sun):

“Auba looks more a panic buy than something the club have been thinking about for months. The transfer market is ending in a few days and Chelsea are in a panic.

“They want to buy defenders, strikers, but they just don’t know what they want.”

Aubameyang, who has scored 13 goals for Barcelona in 24 games across competitions thus far, had an impressive spell under Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund. Between the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, Aubameyang played in 95 games under the German coach in all competitions, bagging 79 goals and 17 assists.

Emmanuel Petit thinks signing Aubameyang from Barcelona would be a gamble for Chelsea

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may have an excellent record under Thomas Tuchel, but 1998 World Cup winner Emmanuel Petit is far from convinced. The Frenchman claimed that signing the former Arsenal man would be a gamble for Tuchel’s team, raising questions about the Barcelona man’s physical and mental fitness.

“At the moment neither Auba nor Memphis have left... now the priority is to register Koundé”. Xavi on Aubameyang-Chelsea: “We don't know what will happen. Right now he's our player, he's important but the circumstances will tell”.“At the moment neither Auba nor Memphis have left... now the priority is to register Koundé”. Xavi on Aubameyang-Chelsea: “We don't know what will happen. Right now he's our player, he's important but the circumstances will tell”. 🚨🔵 #FCB“At the moment neither Auba nor Memphis have left... now the priority is to register Koundé”. https://t.co/R23lYtpNOO

He added:

“I don’t see the real qualities behind it, the projection in the future. If you want to spend so much on a player, you need to have a vision, but I don’t see that coming from Chelsea.

“It’s a gamble. He can score goals but he has to be fit physically and be good in his mind.”

Before leaving for Barca, Aubameyang had an impressive spell for the Gunners. Featuring in 163 games for them across competitions, he scored 92 goals and claimed 21 assists.

