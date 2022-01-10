Chelsea player makes 'surprise' transfer decision amidst interest from Premier League club - Reports

Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley is reportedly eager to stay at Stamford Bridge and fight for his place in the club's starting line-up. The former Everton star has attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs, including the likes of Leeds United, in recent months.

According to the Daily Mail, Ross Barkley fancies his chances of breaking into Thomas Tuchel's starting line-up during the second half of the 2021-22 campaign.

The midfielder has become a more prominent member of Chelsea's squad this season, making 12 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Ross Barkley rose through the youth ranks at Everton before making his debut for the club during the 2011-12 season. He quickly became one of the brightest prospects in English football during his time with the Merseyside club.

He made 179 appearances and scored 27 goals in all competitions for Everton prior to his £15 million move to Chelsea in January 2018.

Barkley was a key member of the Blues' squad during the 2018-19 campaign, making 48 appearances for the club in all competitions and helping them win the UEFA Europa League.

Barkley, however, fell down the pecking order during the 2019-20 campaign. He made just 21 Premier League appearances for the club and scored one goal.

The midfielder was sent on a season-long loan to Aston Villa last season, where he scored three goals in 24 league games before returning last summer.

Ross Barkley was widely expected to leave the Premier League giants last summer, but opted to stay at Stamford Bridge and fight for his place in the club's starting XI.

An injury crisis in midfield at Chelsea has led to Barkley receiving regular playing time this season. Despite being linked with a move to Leeds United during the ongoing transfer window, Barkley is believed to be keen to stay in West London.

Chelsea are likely to depend on the likes of Ross Barkley and Saul Niguez during the second half of the season

Ross Barkley in action

Chelsea are currently sitting in second place in the Premier League table. The Blues are ten points behind league leaders Manchester City.

Thomas Tuchel's side are also among the favorites to win the Champions League this season.

The Premier League giants have, however, been rocked by injuries to key squad members this season. A number of their star players have also tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks.

The Sun Football ⚽ @TheSunFootball "It depends on what Ross wants"



Thomas Tuchel discusses the possibility of January transfers for Chelsea and whether Ross Barkley will get a loan move away "It depends on what Ross wants"Thomas Tuchel discusses the possibility of January transfers for Chelsea and whether Ross Barkley will get a loan move away https://t.co/lfV6q0OPf6

The Blues are therefore likely to depend on fringe players like Ross Barkley, Saul Niguez and Ruben Loftus-Cheek to produce the goods during the second half of the 2021-22 campaign.

