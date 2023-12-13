Chelsea players unhappy as they feel Mauricio Pochettino has disrespected key player this season: Reports

Chelsea players are reportedly unhappy with manager Mauricio Pochettino for not making veteran centre-back Thiago Silva the captain in Reece James and Ben Chilwell's absence.

Silva, 39, has been a key first-team player for the Blues since arriving in the summer of 2020 from Paris Saint-Germain. In 132 games across competitions, he has contributed six goals and four assists. That includes all 15 league games this season, where he has scored once and helped keep three clean sheets.

At the start of the season, following the departure of long-standing captain Cesar Azpilicueta, Pochettino handed the armband to James and made Chilwell his deputy.

James, though, has struggled with injuries this season, making only five Premier League appearances. He appears set for a long spell on the sidelines after injuring his hamstring in the 2-0 Premier League defeat at Everton last weekend. Meanwhile, Chilwell is also out injured since September, having captained the side in three league games.

If he's not back for the Sheffield United game this weekend, Conor Gallagher could lead out the Blues. As per The Guardian (via Mirror), Chelsea players reckon Silva is being disrespected by not being made the captain in James and Chilwell's absence.

Interestingly, in the absence of James, Chilwell and Gallagher in the 2-0 league defeat at Manchester United last week, 20-year-old Levi Colwill wore the captain's armband when Silva was available.

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva mum about future at club

Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva is coy about his future at Chelsea, with his contract running out at the end of the season. The veteran Brazilian is the most experienced player in a youthful Blues side.

In October, the 39-year-old told Globo Esporte (via Mirror) about his future at Stamford Bridge that he prefers to maintain silence to avoid any undue controversies.

"This relationship has been going on for a long time. But I prefer to remain silent at this moment, as there has already been some controversy in the recent past.

"I now have a family, I have children. So we have to think about this aspect too. It’s about seeing where things can bring us happiness, to finish this beautiful and successful career that I believe I have achieved."

Silva is expected to feature when the Blues take on bottom side Sheffield at home in the Premier League on Saturday (December 16).