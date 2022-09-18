Chelsea plot move for Brighton star as Graham Potter eyes raid at his former club - Reports

Chelsea are interested in reuniting their new manager Graham Potter with Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo in the winter, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Caicedo, who has three years left in his contract at the Amex, joined Brighton from Ecuadorian outfit Independiente del Valle for £4.5 million in the winter of 2021. The 20-year-old midfielder has been a first-team starter for the Seasgulls in the ongoing season.

A dynamic presence in the centre of the park, Caicedo has started all six of his team's Premier League games this season, netting in the 5-2 win over Leicester City. He made eight Premier League appearances last season, contributing a goal and an assist after returning from a short-term loan spell at Belgian side Beerschot.

In his latest column for Caught Offside, Romano shed light on Caicedo's situation. Despite lauding the idea of a reunion with Potter at Stamford Bridge, he said that Brighton might not be willing to offload the player in January. He elaborated:

"At the moment, there are no negotiations for Caicedo; we will see in the next months what happens."

He added:

"I think it'd be great for them to work together again. Caicedo is a brilliant player, but Brighton project deserves some respect; so I'm not sure they will be open to let Caicedo go already in January."

Derren Howard @DerrenHoward01 #lfc #ManUtd Moises Caicedo after a summer of speculation: “I’m not thinking about any other club than Brighton. This is the club where I am now and I will give everything for this club and to keep doing well here.” #bhafc Moises Caicedo after a summer of speculation: “I’m not thinking about any other club than Brighton. This is the club where I am now and I will give everything for this club and to keep doing well here.” #bhafc #lfc #ManUtd https://t.co/inovC7KQWM

The Seagulls are fourth in the Premier League standings with 13 points from six games. They lost midfielder Yves Bissouma and left-back Marc Cucurella to Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea respectively during the summer.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are in seventh place with ten points from six games. The Blues will next be in action against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on October 1.

Moises Caicedo opens up on 'dream' Chelsea move

Speaking to Ole (via 90min), Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo talked about transfer speculations linking him to the Blues. He said:

"I think Chelsea are one of the best teams in the world, and nobody would turn down an offer from a club like that. It is a dream to be part of one of the best teams in the world and succeed there."

When asked about Graham Potter, he added:

"It made me very sad that he left for Chelsea, because he helped me a lot and I wanted to keep him as my coach. But that's football, you never know. Today, you can be here and tomorrow, somewhere else... that's the job of a footballer and a coach."

Caicedo has scored once in six league games this season.

