Chelsea plot surprise double swoop of Real Madrid duo as Enzo Maresca looks to bolster squad next summer 

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing an ambitious double raid on Real Madrid for Brazilian attackers Rodrygo and Endrick. As reported by Footballfancast, the Blues are willing to splash £151 million to rope in the two forwards.

The Blues have spent a fortune under their new ownership of Todd Boehly-led Clearlake Capital. They have particularly spent a lot in recruiting young attackers from across the planet but things have not gone too well for them on the pitch.

Chelsea recently struck an agreement with Sporting CP for highly rated winger Geovany Quenda. They are also reportedly about to land Jadon Sancho permanently from Manchester United for a pre-agreed £25 million fee.

Despite these, Chelsea are reportedly working on two major incomings in the summer from Real Madrid. Rodrygo and Endrick have both emerged as targets but Real Madrid are reportedly unwilling to negotiate on either player.

Rodrygo has been an important player for Los Blancos since joining them from Santos in 2019. The versatile Brazilian has 13 goals and eight assists in 41 appearances across competitions this season.

Endrick, on the other hand, is seen as the future of Real Madrid and only joined the Spanish capital club last summer. The 18-year-old has only played 496 minutes of football this season having contributed with six goals.

Real Madrid eyeing Chelsea and Arsenal target to bolster their attack: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly set their sights on red-hot Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres. As reported by Fichajes.net, Los Blancos could be set to make an offer worth €100 million for the Sweden international's services.

Gyokeres has attracted interest from almost every top club in Europe following his exploits in Sporting CP colors. The Sweden international has been scoring for fun since his move to the Estadio Jose Alvalade in 2023.

The 26-year-old has scored 40 goals and provided 10 assists in 41 appearances across competitions this season. He has so far made 91 appearances for Sporting CP scoring 83 goals and providing 25 assists in the process.

Gyokeres has been heavily linked with clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool in recent months. Manchester United have also been named as admirers with Gyokeres' former manager Ruben Amorim in charge of the Red Devils.

The striker reportedly has a €100 million release clause in his deal and would be open to a move to a bigger club. Sporting CP are believed to be desperate to hold onto their priced asset but are not in a position to turn down an offer worth €100 million.

