Chelsea plotting move for €100 million rated Real Madrid target - Reports

Chelsea are plotting a move for Real Madrid target Florian Wirtz, according to Spanish outlet El Nacional. The 18-year-old is rated at €100m by Bayer Leverkusen.

Despite being just 18-years-old, Wirtz has established himself as a key player for Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. The attacker has also made four appearances for the German national team.

Wirtz has scored and assisted seven goals each from 14 appearances across all competitions for Bayer Leverkusen this season. The youngster's performances for the German top flight club have seen him attract transfer interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs.

La Liga giants Real Madrid have been credited with an interest in Wirtz. With the likes of Gareth Bale, Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio facing uncertain futures at the club, Los Blancos have identified the German as an ideal candidate to bolster their ranks.

However, Carlo Ancelotti's side face competition from Chelsea in the race for Wirtz. Chelsea's German manager Thomas Tuchel is a huge admirer of the 18-year-old and has reportedly asked the club to make his signing a top priority.

According to reports, the Blues are plotting a move to acquire Wirtz's services from Bayer Leverkusen. The Bundesliga club value the teenage sensation at €100m amidst interest from the likes of Chelsea and Real Madrid.

The league’s next major export? 🤔 Florian Wirtz in the Bundesliga this season:⏰ 613 minutes 🅰️ 6 assists ⚽️ 4 goals 📈 61 minutes per goal involvement The league’s next major export? 🤔 https://t.co/zxyQsUynHu

With Chelsea and Real Madrid keen to sign Wirtz, it remains to be seen where the future lies for the Bayer Leverkusen attacker.

Chelsea and Real Madrid could face more competition in race for Florian Wirtz

Chelsea and Real Madrid are interested in signing Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen. However, they are not the only clubs keen on acquiring his services from the Bundesliga outfit.

Apart from Chelsea, Premier League clubs Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have been credited with an interest in Wirtz.

Newcastle United, who have recently been acquired by a Saudi-led consortium, have also entered the race for the teenager, according to reports.

In Spain, Real Madrid are joined by Atletico Madrid in the race for Wirtz's signature. Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have also identified the Germany international as an ideal candidate to bolster their squad.

As the race for Wirtz heats up, it remains to be seen who will acquire his services from Bayer Leverkusen. It is also unclear whether any of the interested teams are prepared to meet the German club's steep asking price of €100m for the attacker.

