Chelsea plotting move for 20-year-old Real Madrid Castilla star - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly targeting 20-year-old Real Madrid Castilla star Rafa Marin to address their defensive issues and bolster their squad for the new season.

Marin, an up-and-coming Spanish central defender, has been a standout performer for Real Madrid's reserve team, impressing under the guidance of coach Raul Gonzalez. Considering his potential, Chelsea are prepared to offer a sum of around €10 million to secure his services, as per Fichajes.

The west London club is eager to add fresh talent to their ranks, with their defensive struggles becoming evident in the 2022-23 season. Their pursuit of Marin, known for his defensive prowess, is part of their strategic plan to reinforce the team's backline. The 20-year-old's performances have not gone unnoticed, and manager Mauricio Pochettino sees potential in his abilities to make a significant impact at the elite European level.

Marin's rise through the ranks at Real Madrid Castilla has been impressive, accumulating 68 appearances for the reserve team. During his tenure, he has scored three goals and provided an assist, showcasing his versatility and contribution to the squad's success. Marin was reportedly looking to venture out from the new season as he considered himself good enough not to play in the reserve team for one more season.

The negotiations between Chelsea and Madrid are in progress, and if successful, this transfer could prove to be a significant development in the ongoing transfer market. For Marin, the potential move represents a golden opportunity to showcase his talents at a top-tier European club, raising his profile and honing his skills on a grand stage.

Real Madrid youngster and Chelsea target Rafa Marin set to renew contract and join Real Betis on loan

Rafa Marin, Real Madrid's promising young central defender, is on the verge of signing a new contract with the club before embarking on a loan move to Real Betis, as per Madrid Xtra. With the first-team center-back positions currently occupied by established players like Eder Militao, David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger, and Nacho, Marin's opportunities at Real Madrid are limited.

Numerous clubs from top European leagues, including Germany, Spain, England, Italy, and the Netherlands, have shown interest in the 21-year-old defender. However, Madrid are keen on securing his long-term future and development, and thus, they plan to extend his contract before sending him out on loan.

Real Betis are among the front-runners to acquire Marin's services, and the negotiations are said to include a buy option for the Spanish club. English club Chelsea are also in the fray to sign the talented Spaniard.