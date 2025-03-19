Chelsea plotting summer move for player they sold for £9m fee - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a surprise summer swoop for versatile full-back Ola Aina, who was on their books as a youngster. The Blues sold the Nigeria international to Serie A side Torino for a reported fee of £9 million back in 2019.

TBR Football reports that Enzo Maresca's side are keen to add a new full-back in the summer and have extensively scouted 28-year-old London-born Aina. The Nottingham Forest man is in the final few months of his deal with the high-flying Premier League side, but the club are set to trigger an automatic one-year extension.

Chelsea are seeking a reunion with the pacey full-back who was on their books for 12 years between 2007 and 2019, making his professional debut for the club. He was a part of their squad as they won their last Premier League title under Antonio Conte in 2017 before he was sold to Torino just two years later.

Ola Aina has been in excellent form for Nottingham Forest this season, playing a significant role in their pursuit of UEFA Champions League football. The speedster is two-footed, making him capable of playing to a high level in either full-back position, and his technical level makes it so that he is comfortable on the ball.

Aina has won the ball back in his defensive third 105 times this season, more than any other defender in the Premier League. Forest are reluctant to lose the Super Eagle and are set to offer him a bumper contract renewal at the end of the season.

Chelsea are not alone in their interest in Aina, with Manchester City and Liverpool also keen on the defender. The Blues will hope to secure his signature due to his ties to the club and his versatility, which makes him an asset in various positions.

Chelsea penalty for Jadon Sancho deal comes to light: Reports

Chelsea are set to incur a significant financial penalty if they choose to back out of their obligation to sign forward Jadon Sancho this summer. The Englishman joined the Blues from Manchester United on a season-long loan with an obligation to be made permanent for reportedly £20-25 million last summer.

The Independent reports that Chelsea will need to pay a fee close to the £20 million transfer fee if they decide against signing the 24-year-old in the summer. Doubts have emerged at the club as to whether they should proceed with the deal despite appearing in a prime position to meet their conditions to trigger the obligation.

Jadon Sancho has scored just two goals and provided six assists in 28 appearances for the Blues, and has failed to significantly light up Stamford Bridge since joining. The club may turn down the opportunity to sign him permanently and instead pay a penalty for him to return to Old Trafford.

