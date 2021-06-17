Chelsea in pole position to sign Premier League star - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly leading the race to sign Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish.

The 25-year-old has become one of the most sought-after attacking midfielders in the Premier League. He is expected to make a move to one of the league's top clubs in the summer transfer window.

According to Fichajes, Chelsea are ready to make a £100 million bid to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa this summer. However, the Blues are likely to face heavy competition from Manchester United and Manchester City for his signature.

The Englishman's contract with Aston Villa runs until 2025, giving the club an advantage in any negotiations with potential suitors.

Jack Grealish has been Aston Villa's talisman since the club gained promotion from the Championship to the Premier League in 2019. The midfielder finished the 2019-20 season with 8 goals in 36 league appearances as he helped the Villans retain their top-flight status.

The 25-year-old scored six goals and contributed 10 assists in 26 league games for Aston Villa last season. Unfortunately, he was unable to add to his tally as he was ruled out of action towards the end of the season due to a shin injury.

However, Grealish did manage to make Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2020. He is expected to play a key role for the Three Lions at the tournament.

Chelsea have reportedly leapt to the head of the queue to sign Jack Grealish this summer



Blues transfer news: https://t.co/Ls6N03axbc pic.twitter.com/VerUEywtLE — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) June 16, 2021

Also read: Paul Merson's Euro 2020: 5 surprise contenders for the Player of the Tournament award

Chelsea's need for a striker could force them to cool their interest in Jack Grealish

Chelsea are likely to face heavy competition from Manchester United and Manchester City for Jack Grealish's signature

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is said to be desperate to sign an out-and-out goalscorer this summer.

Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham have reportedly all failed to gain the trust of the German tactician since he took over the reins at Stamford Bridge in January.

Jack Grealish + Reece James = 🔥 https://t.co/caEfyAmIEj — Chelsea FC News (@Chelsea_FL) June 15, 2021

The Blues have been heavily linked with a move for Romelu Lukaku and Erling Haaland this summer. A deal for either player is likely to cost in excess of £100 million, and this could force the west London giants to cool their interest in Jack Grealish.

Also Read: Strongest possible starting XI for England | UEFA Euro 2020

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh