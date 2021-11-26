"Chelsea are in the position of winning all five [trophies]" - Shaun Wright-Phillips hails Chelsea players, claims they could be a 'scary team to play against'

Shaun Wright-Phillips has backed Chelsea to compete for all trophies this season. The former Blues star claims Thomas Tuchel's side have the depth to be in the mix until the very end.

Chelsea are doing well so far this season, but injuries have started to creep in. Ben Chilwell is expected to be out for some time while Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner have just returned from their injuries. Kai Havertz and Mateo Kovacic are on the sidelines but are expected to return soon.

However, Wright-Phillips added that Liverpool and Manchester City are also in the running and will make sure Chelsea do not run away with all trophies. He was speaking with Football London's Scott Trotter when he said:

"With the depth and the quality they have in that team Chelsea are in the position of winning all five [trophies they are competing for] because they're good enough. They could possibly win all five but Manchester City and Liverpool aren't going to sit there and let that happen."

Shaun Wright-Phillips praises Chelsea forwards

Shaun Wright-Phillips has claimed Chelsea are a 'scary team' to play against right now. The Englishman praised the forwards for their role in the season so far and said:

"I watched Hakim the last two games, and he's been fantastic. I think that's him back to why Chelsea bought him initially with his passes, nice touches and his chance creation. Callum Hudson-Odoi has come in and been scary brilliant as well. Ross has been brought in from the cold and played really well and Loftus-Cheek."

"The competition there is healthy and Pulisic is back and scoring goals, so that now Mason Mount is under pressure and if they get him back to where he was last year, Chelsea become this frightening force with attacking players. Then they've got Rom up front and Timo Werner and if he can get them all firing, especially while the defenders and Mendy are keeping clean sheets, it's going to be a scary team to play against."

Chelsea take on Manchester United this weekend in the Premier League. They are currently 12 points clear of the Red Devils, who parted ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last week.

