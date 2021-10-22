Chelsea prepare €60 million offer for Real Madrid star - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Ferland Mendy from Real Madrid. The Blues see the Frenchman as the ideal replacement for Marcos Alonso and are set to make an offer.

As per a report in El Nacional, Chelsea will make a move for Ferland Mendy next summer. Thomas Tuchel's side are willing to offer €60 million for the left-back who is a key figure at Real Madrid.

The report claims that Chelsea were interested in signing the defender in the summer transfer window as well, but did not match the €60 million asking price. However, they are now willing to reignite their interest and go in with an offer.

Carlo Ancelotti has been a big fan of Mendy and suggested he would be open to using the defender in different roles. The Italian claimed the Frenchman could play as a left-back or a centre-back this season for Real Madrid.

At Chelsea, Mendy could be used as a left wing-back and will have to fight for his place with Ben Chilwell. Emerson Palmieri is out on loan this season at Lyon but is expected to leave next summer. Marcos Alonso could also depart if the Blues are close to signing the Real Madrid star.

Chelsea wanted to sign a wing-back in the summer

Thomas Tuchel wanted to sign a wing-back this summer as the starlet he hoped to promote to the first team, Timo Livramento, was looking to leave the club. Chelsea tried to get Achraf Hakimi from Inter, but the Moroccan star decided to join PSG instead.

"I had two offers," Hakimi opened up to L'Equipe last month. "One from Chelsea and one from Paris Saint-Germain. But I felt I had to come to Paris, that I would have been happy there. PSG is a great club, I really appreciate the support the fans gave me straight away. I was lucky because so many other champions joined me. I feel good at PSG, we have a dream team and I'm happy to be a part of it."

Chelsea have used Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso as the left wing-backs this season, but the latter has not been at the level they needed him to be.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee