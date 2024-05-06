Chelsea prepare bid to sign Mykhailo Mudryk’s ex-teammate with £125 million release clause amid interest from 3 Premier League rivals: Reports

Chelsea are prepared to make a move for the signing of Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Georgiy Sudakov, who reportedly has a release clause of £125 million. The Ukrainian midfielder is close friends with Mykhailo Mudryk, and the pair play together in the national team.

Since the arrival of Todd Boehly and his Clearlake partners, Chelsea have sought to build good relationships with multiple clubs and their executives. One example is the case of Shakhtar Donetsk, whose CEO Sergei Palkin was at Stamford Bridge recently.

The Blues have broached the topic of the transfer of Shakhtar Donetsk gem Georgiy Sudakov, who is considered to be among the biggest talents in Ukrainian football, as per The Mail. The 21-year-old has a hefty release clause, but the Blues have earned the goodwill of his club in the past and may be able to lower the asking price.

Sudakov and Mudryk played together at Shakhtar, and still do with the Ukraine national team. The midfielder has previously joked that Mudryk misses him in London, hence why he has struggled to find his best form.

Chelsea are not the only side looking to sign Sudakov, who has five goals and two assists in 22 league appearances for his club this season. Other top European sides such as Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool have all kept close tabs on the midfielder, who is expected to move in the summer.

Sudakov will get an opportunity to impress potential suitors when he lines up alongside Mudryk in the Euros this summer. With the pair having impressed in the U-21 Euros last summer, they will be keen on another quality showing in Germany.

Chelsea keen on ex-Manchester City star for summer move

Chelsea are looking to move for ex-Manchester City man Tosin Adarabioyo, who is set to leave Fulham as a free agent in the summer. The defender has made his choice known, as he has decided against renewing his contract with the Cottagers, and is now wanted across town.

Adarabioyo, 26, first made his intentions clear last summer and was listed for a transfer by his club. A move to French giants AS Monaco did not eventually happen despite their interest and talks being held.

Chelsea are prepared for another summer of change, with Thiago Silva set to leave the club at the end of the season. According to Fabrizio Romano, Mauricio Pochettino's side are now keen to replace the 39-year-old Brazilian with Adarabioyo, who has been impressive for Fulham.