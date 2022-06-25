Chelsea prepared to offer 2 players as part of deal to sign Declan Rice from West Ham: Reports

Chelsea are set to present a new offer, which will include two players, to West Ham United to sign 23-year-old English defensive midfielder Declan Rice. West Ham have been firm that Rice won't be sold unless his £150 million valuation is met.
Chelsea's long-standing interest in the young defensive midfielder has made the club's new owner, Tedd Boehly, interested in signing him.
As part of the soon-to-be-made offer, the Blues are preparing to present Armando Broja and Ross Barkley in exchange for Declan Rice, according to a report from 90 Min. West Ham had shown interest in the Albanian striker earlier (as per 90 Min), and Chelsea might offload him as part of the deal for their first signing of the season.
Rice still has two years left on his ongoing contract with the Hammers, and the club is hopeful of retaining him with a new contract. West Ham manager David Moyes and majority shareholder David Sullivan do not want the Englishman to leave as Moyes wants to build a formidable squad around him as skipper.
West Ham finished seventh in the Premier League last season, qualifying for the UEFA Conference League. The club had a good run in the Europa League last season as they reached the tournament's semifinals. However, Rice will be looking to sign for a bigger club to challenge and play in bigger tournaments.
Apart from Rice, Thomas Tuchel's list of transfer targets consists of Jules Kounde, Matthijs de Ligt, Raheem Sterling, and Richarlison, according to Sky Sports. It will be interesting to see how the club makes inroads to sign the targeted players and give Tuchel what he wants to build a strong team and win titles.
Chelsea 's Hakim Ziyech is in direct contract with AC Milan over a potential signing this summer
Football journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech is in direct contact with members of the AC Milan board, discussing details of a potential signing this summer.
The Blues have also communicated to the 29-year-old Moroccan midfielder that the club will accept offers meeting their demands this summer. Ziyech arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2020 after a successful stint with Ajax. The Italian champions are working to build a formidable squad to claim their lost glory, and they believe Ziyech has a role to play in the future.
