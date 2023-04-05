Chelsea are reportedly considering former manager Jose Mourinho as a potential replacement for Graham Potter, who was recently dismissed due to poor results since his arrival a few months ago. According to El Nacional, the Chelsea board is discussing plans to bring back their former manager for the top job.

Mourinho's extensive experience in the Premier League, including a successful stint with Chelsea, has made him an attractive option for the club. The Portuguese coach left his mark on Chelsea during his two previous stints as manager, leading the club to three Premier League titles, three League Cups, and one FA Cup.

While Mourinho was initially considered a potential replacement for Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid, the club has reportedly moved on from that possibility. Mourinho's current employer, AS Roma, has also been rumored to be considering parting ways with the coach, making him a viable candidate for the job at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are preparing to offer Mourinho a contract that would put him on par with the highest-paid coaches in the world. The agreement could put him on par with Pep Guardiola and Diego Pablo Simeone, with an annual proposed salary of over €20 million.

Owner Todd Boehly has reportedly included Mourinho, along with other high-profile coaches, on his list of potential candidates for the coaching position.

Despite his past controversies, Mourinho's coaching abilities are widely respected in football. His strong personality and successful track record as a leader is seen as a valuable asset for the club, looking for a long-term solution to their coaching vacancy.

If Mourinho were to return to Stamford Bridge, it would mark his third stint with the club, and he would face the challenge of rebuilding a squad that has struggled to meet expectations in recent years. However, with his proven ability to lead teams to success, Mourinho could be the person the Blues need to get back on track.

While negotiations have not yet begun, the prospect of Mourinho returning to Stamford Bridge will generate excitement among the fans, hoping to return to the glory days under the Portuguese coach.

Kai Havertz affirms his love for Chelsea and denies Bayern Munich rumors

Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz has dismissed rumors of a potential move to Bayern Munich, insisting he is happy at Stamford Bridge.

In an interview with the German newspaper BILD, Havertz spoke about his future and comfort in London with his girlfriend. He said:

"I still have a two-year contract, I don't have to move every 2-3 years. My girlfriend and I feel very comfortable in London. I love the club, Chelsea - people and fans.''

Havertz also denied speaking to Bayern Munich directors after his move to the Blues, further cementing his commitment to the London club. The 23-year-old German international has scored nine goals and provided one assist in 38 games for the Blues this season.

