Chelsea prepared to offer Armando Broja in swap deal to sign 20-year-old Premier League forward: Reports

Chelsea are looking to sanction a swap deal involving striker Armando Broja to bring Aston Villa youngster Jhon Duran to their club this month. The Blues have been interested in the Colombian striker throughout this month and may now look to use Broja as a makeweight in a deal.

Aston Villa signed Duran from the Chicago Fire last year, and he has yet to assert himself as a key player for the club. The 20-year-old has scored just four goals this season, and there are talks of discord with the club's manager.

Despite the embarrassing riches of talent at their club, Chelsea have not managed to sign a prolific striker since the start of the Todd Boehly-Clearlake era. They avoided making any big-name striker signings in the summer, choosing to trust Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja, both only 22-year-olds.

While Jackson has scored eight times this season, Broja has managed just two goals for the Blues, leading the club to consider him for sale. The Albanian striker is valued at around £35 million by the English side and has attracted interest from multiple teams.

Despite Duran picking up an injury in recent weeks, Chelsea are now prepared to make a move for him, as per TEAMTalk. They intend to put Broja on the table as a bargaining chip in their pursuit of Duran, who they consider to be supremely talented.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery revealed last week that he wanted Duran to remain at the club, but negotiations between both clubs may bring a different conclusion. A move for Duran will not stop the Blues from pursuing a big-name striker in the summer, as earlier planned.

Chelsea set to miss out on Karim Benzema signing

One-time Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema was linked with a return to Europe after recent issues at his Saudi Arabian club, with Chelsea named among his possible destinations. The Blues fit the bill as they were looking to bolster their frontline following the injury to Christopher Nkunku.

Renowned football journalist David Ornstein has, however, revealed that the Blues never really considered signing the Al Ittihad star due to his age. He said that Mauricio Pochettino's side were targeting younger players and were keen to avoid making signings like Benzema.

With no concrete links to any new strikers, Chelsea are likely to enter the second half of the season with just Jackson and Broja as their strikers. They will then look to make a summer move for one of their big-money targets.