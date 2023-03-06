Chelsea are prepared to offer Manchester United target a massive salary to secure him in the summer transfer window - Reports

Chelsea are currently willing to offer Napoli striker Victor Osimhen a heavy pay rise in a bid to beat off competition from Manchester United for the player's signature.

Osimhen has emerged as one of Europe's hottest strikers following his impressive performance for Napoli and, as such, has caught the eye of top clubs.

It is widely believed that the Premier League duo of Chelsea and Manchester United both hold strong interest in the Nigerian striker.

The two clubs are currently in need of an out-and-out striker this summer and could turn to Osimhen of Napoli in a bid to strengthen their squad.

For Chelsea, the Blues have so far splashed well over £600 million on a handful of new players during the last two transfer windows. However, a striker seems to be the missing piece in their already star-studded squad.

United, on the other hand, are yet to replace Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the club last year after terminating his contract by mutual agreement.

Frank Khalid OBE @FrankKhalidUK Chelsea are linked with Napoli and Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, would you be happy if he signs for us? Chelsea are linked with Napoli and Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, would you be happy if he signs for us? https://t.co/7ssVOSX2tX

The Red Devils currently consider Osimhen the right man to lead their attack next season. He is also said to be at the top of Erik ten Hag's transfer list for this summer.

Meanwhile, Blues owner Todd Boehly is currently preparing to double Osimhen's current wages of around €4.5 million in a bid to beat off competition from the Red Devils.

Such a move from the west London club could eventually be a deciding factor in influencing the Nigerian striker to pick Chelsea over United.

However, Napoli are also said to be keen to keep Osimhen beyond the 2022–23 football season. Aurelio De Laurentiis has reportedly slapped a price tag in the region of £115 million on Osimhen in a bid to scare off suitors.

It's left to be seen as to which club will eventually succeed in signing the in-form Nigerian striker from Napoli this summer.

The 24-year-old striker has so far scored an impressive total of 21 goals for Napoli in all competitions this season. 19 of those strikes have come in Serie A, where he is currently the league's top goal scorer.

The Sun Football ⚽ @TheSunFootball Napoli's president has suggested that Man United or Chelsea will need to launch a 'crazy' bid in order to sign Victor Osimhen Napoli's president has suggested that Man United or Chelsea will need to launch a 'crazy' bid in order to sign Victor Osimhen https://t.co/ndIhzbeFPZ

Chelsea manager hints at a possible tactical set-up against Borussia Dortmund

Graham Potter has revealed that he could retain his back-three set-up that picked up a 1-0 win over Leeds United when his team welcomes Borussia Dortmund.

He revealed that a back-three set-up gave his team more balance and, as such, could once again be deployed in their Champions League clash tomorrow (March 7).

In his words:

"Yeah, I think it would," he said after their win against Leeds. "Obviously it hasn’t been as straightforward as it sounds because we’ve had people dropping off regularly really, which has made it hard to have that consistency that you need, that we want.

He continued:

"But in the meantime we have to keep working, which is what we’ve done. But yeah, I thought we had a nice balance about us. We were better in terms of attacking certainly of the first half. And that’s something for us to improve."

Poll : 0 votes