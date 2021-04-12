Chelsea are prepared to sell 11 players to sign Erling Haaland this summer - Reports

Chelsea are prepared to sell as many as 11 players to fund a move for the in-demand Erling Haaland this summer.

Haaland is currently attracting interest from several top sides in Europe, including Manchester United, Manchester City, and Real Madrid.

Chelsea are expected to be in the market for a striker, and are desperate to sign Haaland, according to Football.London.

The Blues have done well under new manager Thomas Tuchel and are willing to sell several of their fringe players this summer to make way for Haaland, who has been in scintillating form for Borussia Dortmund.

Kepa and Tomori in the list of players Chelsea want to sell to sign Erling Haaland

Haaland’s form this season has captured the imagination of several top clubs, and it is no real surprise that he will be in demand this summer.

Although his release clause (£65 million) will come into effect in the summer of 2022, clubs are willing to take a risk and sign him this summer for a fee of more than £100 million because of his impressive goal return.

Erling Haaland just ran 36.05 kph...🤯 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) April 10, 2021

Chelsea had gone on a summer splurge in 2020, but some of their signings have not quite made a mark yet. The likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz have been inconsistent, while Christian Pulisic has had too many injuries and has not justified his price tag either.

Although Chelsea are not expected to sell any of the aforementioned players, they could very likely sell some of their other expensive purchases like Kepa Arrizabalaga and Tiemoue Bakayoko this summer.

Advertisement

Fikayo Tomori has impressed on loan at AC Milan so far this season, and although he could potentially have a future at the club, he might be sold for his release clause which is at £25 million.

The likes of Emerson, Davide Zappacosta, and Marcos Alonso could also be sold. Alonso’s value has improved following his impressive performances of late.

Another player who has failed to impress consistently is Ross Barkley. The England international is unlikely to be a first choice after his loan spell at Aston Villa comes to an end, and he could be sold permanently this summer.