Chelsea preparing 'crazy offer' to sign goalkeeper ahead of Manchester United: Reports

According to Fichajes, Chelsea are preparing a massive €70 million offer for Manchester United target Diogo Costa.

The Porto FC goalkeeper has turned into one of the finest goalkeepers in Europe. He has also established himself as the No. 1 keeper for the Portuguese national team in the 2022 FIFA World Cup ahead of Rui Patricio.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter is not too impressed with either Edouard Mendy or Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Even though the Spaniard has managed to put on a string of great performances in recent times, Potter is not too impressed with him. He has identified Costa as a replacement.

Manchester United are also interested in the Portuguese as the Red Devils continue to look for a long-term replacement for David De Gea.

Costa has been impressive with Porto, playing 87 senior matches for the club. His contract currently has a release clause of €75 million and expires in the summer of 2027.

Chelsea are ready to break the bank and spend €70 million to bring Costa to the club.

Chelsea star Marc Cucurella expressed interest in a return to Barcelona

Marc Cucurella signed for Chelsea in the summer from Brighton & Hove Albion. He has since made 18 appearances for the Blues across competitions.

Cucurella came up through the ranks of Barcelona and made only one senior appearance for the club before a move to Eibar. The defender has now revealed that he would like to make a return to the Catalan club in the future.

Speaking to Cat Radio, he said (via GOAL):

“I didn’t have the chance and I’ve always had a thorn in my side. In the end, if I had the chance in the future [to return to Barca] I would value it, but it would be very nice, It has not been easy to get here, I have had to overcome many obstacles. The most important thing is that I have never given up, I have always kept working and this year I got the prize I was looking for."

Barcelona currently have Jordi Alba, Marcos Alonso, and Alejandro Balde in their ranks as the left-backs. Both Alba and Alonso are veteran campaigners and perhaps don't have many years left in the tank.

Hence, a return to his former club for Cucurella might well be on the cards in the near future.

