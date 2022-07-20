Chelsea preparing formal offer to beat Manchester United to major summer signing - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly preparing a formal offer for Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong. The Barcelona midfielder has been on Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag's radar for the majority of this summer.

However, Spanish outlet Relovo have now claimed that the Blaugrana are aware of the Blues readying a bid for their star midfielder. The 25-year-old Dutchman is apparently not 'seduced' by the prospect of joining Manchester United.

De Jong was managed by Ten Hag during the duo's time together at Ajax. Following a stellar 2018-19 season, Barcelona came calling.

However, he hasn't enjoyed much success since then and has only managed to win the Copa del Rey with the Catalan giants in the 2020-2021 season. The Dutchman has 13 goals and 17 assists to his name in his 138 appearances for the Catalan giants across all competitions.

The midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away from Camp Nou this season. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Blaugrana have already accepted United's offer worth €85m. However, the £17m in deferred wages that he is owed by the Catalans is complicating the matter.

This is part of the reason why a potential move to Manchester United has been stalled for weeks. It remains to be seen how the player and his representatives will react if Chelsea make an offer for him.

Since he isn't drawn towards the project at Old Trafford, perhaps a bid from a club playing in the UEFA Champions League can do the trick. Barcelona, after all, could also do without his hefty wages, especially after the signings of Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Franck Kessie.

Should Chelsea look to beat Manchester United in Frenkie de Jong transfer race?

Jorginho and N'Golo Kante, as good as they may be, are no spring chickens given their age. Moreover, both of them are in the last year of their contracts at Chelsea.

It is evident that Thomas Tuchel trusts the duo to enjoy the majority of the minutes in midfield. Although Saul Niguez didn't have a pleasant time in west London, his return to Atletico Madrid means the Blues have lost another pair of legs in midfield. Bidding for De Jong makes sense in that regard for Tuchel.

However, Conor Gallagher has returned after an excellent loan spell at Crystal Palace and is expected to feature in the middle of the park for Chelsea in the upcoming season.

Adam Newson @AdamNewson



A quality addition that costs the club nothing. Everybody wins (apart from Crystal Palace). Thomas Tuchel has been high on Conor Gallagher for months, so it's no surprise the midfielder is going to be integrated into the first-team squad this season.A quality addition that costs the club nothing. Everybody wins (apart from Crystal Palace). #CFC Thomas Tuchel has been high on Conor Gallagher for months, so it's no surprise the midfielder is going to be integrated into the first-team squad this season. A quality addition that costs the club nothing. Everybody wins (apart from Crystal Palace). #CFC https://t.co/eqEZWRnqD8

Add Matteo Kovacic to the list and Chelsea seem to have excellent options in midfield.

Manchester United have spent a good chunk of this window pursuing the Barcelona star. The Red Devils saw Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic leave this summer, meaning additions in midfield are the need of the hour. Scott McTominay and Fred remain unconvincing options for a team looking to win their first Premier League title since 2013.

They have identified Frenkie de Jong to plug that gap in midfield but the player himself isn't open to a move. Hence, it makes no sense for them to waste more time pursuing him and should rather switch their attention to other targets.

