Chelsea preparing mass exodus to complete Erling Haaland and Declan Rice deals – Reports

Chelsea are preparing to offload seven players in the winter to fund moves for Erling Haaland and Declan Rice, according to reports. Chief negotiator Marina Granovskaia is ready to continue the rebuilding at Stamford Bridge to give shape to Frank Lampard’s vision.

Jorginho, Andres Christensen, Ross Barkley, Marcos Alonso, Antonio Rudiger, Victor Moses, and Danny Drinkwater are all surplus to requirements at Chelsea at the moment. The Blues are looking for potential suitors for the players and would be willing to let them leave in January itself.

Rudiger and Christensen have fallen out of favor of late and have found games hard to come by. The German defender’s future had been in the news over the summer when he was linked with moves to Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur, and Inter Milan. Even though he stayed at Chelsea beyond the summer window, Rudiger might finally depart next month. Christensen wants to stay at Stamford Bridge, but the Blues are desperate for his departure.

Jorginho has been another victim of the rebuilding exercise at Chelsea under Lampard and is thought to be a target for Arsenal. Barkley is on loan at Aston Villa, while Moses left on loan to Spartak Moscow in the summer, and neither of them is in Lampard’s plans.

Drinkwater is still at Stamford Bridge, but with his squad number already given to Thiago Silva this season, the Englishman’s time at the club might be coming to an end. Marcos Alonso finds himself behind Emerson as Ben Chilwell’s back up, and Chelsea are willing to let the Spaniard leave too.

Declan Rice is a long term target for Chelsea

The Blues spent more than £200m on transfers in the summer and are hoping to recuperate some of that amount by clearing the deadwood at the club. Chelsea will then use the recovered amount to finance moves for Declan Rice and Erling Haaland.

The Englishman has been a long-term target for the Blues, with Lampard recently expressing his admiration for the player. Chelsea attempted to sign Rice in the summer, but the Hammers were unwilling to accept anything less than £60m for the player.

Chelsea are also ready to add to their impressive attacking arsenal by bringing Haaland to Stamford Bridge. The 20-year-old already has 33 goals from 32 games for Borussia Dortmund and has a £69m release clause in his current contract, but it only comes into effect in the summer of 2022.