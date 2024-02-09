Chelsea provide injury update on seven players ahead of Crystal Palace clash

Chelsea have provided an injury update ahead of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday, February 12.

The Blues have had major injury issues to multiple players throughout the 2023-24 campaign. While many long-term injured players like Christopher Nkunku and Ben Chilwell have returned, they are still without some key players.

The club's official website provided an injury update ahead of the Palace clash. Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia, Lesley Ugochukwu, and Marc Cucurella are still out of contention for returning to the matchday squad.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has progressed in his recovery. He has resumed partial training with the first team and could be back in action soon. Sanchez arrived at Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer and has kept five clean sheets in 19 games across competitions this season.

Benoit Badiashile, who was subbed off in their FA Cup fourth-round win over Aston Villa in midweek, is undergoing medical assessment. He had also suffered a hamstring injury at the start of the season but has made 12 appearances across competitions since.

Former Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas lauds Benoit Badiashile

Cesc Fabregas heaped praise on defender Benoit Badiashile following Chelsea's FA Cup win over Aston Villa at Villa Park on February 8. Conor Gallagher (11'), Nicolas Jackson (21') and Enzo Fernandez (54') made it 3-0 for the Blues before Moussa Diaby (90+1') got one back for Villa.

One of the standout performers for the visitors was Badiashile, who won 3/5 duels, completed 41/47 passes, and made eight clearances. After the game, Fabregas lauded the west London side's squad, especially Badiashile, saying (via The Boot Room):

“They have a lot of quality, Caicedo was a top player for Brighton, Fernandez was one of the best players at the World Cup, Sterling, nothing to be said, Palmer is a top talent.

"I played with Disasi and Badiashile, Badiashile is one of the best ball-playing centre-backs in all the young players in Europe, there is a lot of quality and a lot of talent."

Chelsea signed Badiashile from AS Monaco in January 2023 for a reported fee of £33 million. He has since made 23 appearances across competitions for the club and also registered two goals and one assist.

Meanwhile, the Blues are 11th in the Premier League table but have reached the EFL Cup final and the FA Cup fifth round this season.