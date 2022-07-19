"Chelsea have re-activated contacts" - Fabrizio Romano provides Blues transfer update involving 3 players 

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Chelsea are trying to sign both Jules Kounde and Presnel Kimpembe this summer. The outcome of the negotiations could determine the fate of 19-year-old centre-back Levi Colwill, who is supposedly waiting to understand his future at the club.

The Premier League giants lost two of their tried and tested defenders on free transfers at the start of July. First, Antonio Rudiger joined Real Madrid. A few days later, Andreas Christensen followed suit, with Barcelona roping him in.

Following their departures, Thomas Tuchel has been left with limited options at the back, and the German has been vocal about the club needing more defenders.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



“We lost top players and so now we need to replace them”. Thomas Tuchel when asked about Cristiano Ronaldo: “I would not rule out signing another striker, but it’s not our priority. The priority right now is our defence, it's not a secret”, tells @SkySportsNews “We lost top players and so now we need to replace them”. Thomas Tuchel when asked about Cristiano Ronaldo: “I would not rule out signing another striker, but it’s not our priority. The priority right now is our defence, it's not a secret”, tells @SkySportsNews. 🔵 #CFC“We lost top players and so now we need to replace them”. https://t.co/Jw4G9qfZam

They have already signed Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli, and according to Romano, two more high-profile centre-backs could make their way to west London this summer.

Shedding light on the Blues' transfer activities, Romano tweeted:

“Chelsea have re-activated contacts for Jules Koundé last week as Nathan Aké is no longer available. Barcelona have to be fast now, after discussing Kounde’s contract for long time.”

Bringing in more centre-backs could jeopardize Colwill’s future at the club. The young defender, who impressed during his loan spell at Huddersfield Town last season, is unlikely to get many minutes ahead of established centre-backs.

The Italian added:

“Chelsea trying for both Koundé and Kimpembé - Colwill, waiting to understand his future.”

Buying even one more center-back would set Chelsea up nicely for the upcoming season

Losing Christensen and Rudiger in one window has affected the Blues badly, and they are eager to bounce back with some quality reinforcements.

Koulibaly’s addition is guaranteed to add some steel and now they are seemingly gunning for two more quality defenders. While the west Londoners would surely benefit from the depth, we are not sure it is worth having an incurable selection headache over.

Terry Flewers @terryflewers Jules Kounde and Presnel Kimpembe to Chelsea Jules Kounde and Presnel Kimpembe to Chelsea ✅⏳

Getting either Kounde or Kimpembe would completely fill their backline. They already have Thiago Silva, Malang Sarr, and Trevoh Chalobah in their ranks, while Ethan Ampadu has also returned from his loan spell at Venezia.

If Tuchel can manage his assets carefully, we believe he will not have trouble keeping his squad fresh for the business end of the season.

Also Read: "I thought someone had hacked Barca's social networks"- Sergio Aguero opens up on Lionel Messi's exit from Barcelona

Paul Merson predicts the top 4 of the Premier League next season! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far