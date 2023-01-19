Chelsea reach agreement to sign 20-year-old star in deal that could rise up to €40 million: Reports

Chelsea are on the lookout for an exciting Dutch winger in a deal that could rise to €40 million, according to reports.

Chelsea have been linked with Dutch rising star Noni Madueke, who has been linked with Arsenal as well.

According to European football expert Kevin Hatchard, who told Transfer Talk on Sky Sports that he would fit into Mikel Arteta's Arsenal and has claimed that Chelsea are trying to bring him in.

Hatchard said:

“He’s a guy that’s had a really good few seasons at PSV. But he has had a lot of injury problems."

He continued:

“They’re not major ones either. They tend to be muscle injuries that might keep him out for a month or six weeks and that kind of thing, so he’s not quite gotten back to the level that he had at the start of the 2020/21 season when he looked really sharp and was scoring some brilliant goals.

Hatchard added:

“There is definitely talent there. He is somebody who comes in off the right. He can do damage through the centre. Brilliant at long-range shooting sometimes. He’s dynamic. He’s not the biggest. A quality player, would he be in Chelsea’s XI? I’m not sure.

Who is Noni Madueke and why are Chelsea interested in him?

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews BREAKING: Chelsea have agreed a deal in principle with PSV Eindhoven to sign winger Noni Madueke BREAKING: Chelsea have agreed a deal in principle with PSV Eindhoven to sign winger Noni Madueke 🔵 https://t.co/YaVXHZTeCp

Madueke was a former Tottenham Hotspur player, having come through Tottenham’s academy before leaving in 2018 and showcasing his worth at PSV.

Madueke has had a good year for PSV, scoring nine goals and supplying six assists as a teenager last season.

Hatchard billed Madueke as one of PSV's main men:

“He’s one of PSV’s main men. He doesn’t play in quite the same position, but you lose Cody Gakpo’s goals and assists, then suddenly it’s like ‘we have to get those from somewhere’ and he’s a guy they will look to. Chelsea could afford to manage his minutes and help him through a season, whilst he still grows because he’s only 20.

Hatchard reckoned that the winger would fit into Arsenal but felt that an auction would take place for his signature:

“He’d fit in Arteta’s system, it’s again, whether it becomes an auction. Who wins? Arsenal have shown that they have that restraint. That’s not to say Arsenal haven’t spent a lot of money, they have during the last few windows. But they seem to stick to the level they get to.”

Madueke's impressive performances for PSV have not gone unnoticed with England as well, with him progressing through the age groups and a senior England call-up is expected to follow down the line.

Poll : 0 votes