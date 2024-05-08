Premier League giants Chelsea have reportedly reached an agreement on personal terms with Brazilian star Estevao Willian. The 17-year-old has also been linked to Barcelona, but the Blues have seemingly taken the lead in the race for his signature.

The youngster has taken the world by storm since announcing himself on the big stage at the FIFA Under-17 World Cup held in Indonesia in November 2023. He led Brazil to the quarterfinals, bagging three goals and three assists in just five games at the tournament.

Since then, he has broken into boyhood club Palmeiras' first team and become an important member of the senior squad. He has three goals and one assist in 13 senior appearances, averaging a goal contribution every 113 minutes.

His nifty dribbling and composure in front of the goal have already earned him the nickname of "Messinho" (which translates to Little Messi) from Brazilian media. The winger is seen as the future of Brazilian football, something that Chelsea are definitely interested in investing in.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have been leading the race to sign Estevao since January, and have now taken a concrete step towards the completion of the transfer.

Romano reports that the initial bid from the Blues could be in the range of €32 million plus add-ons. However, Estevao reportedly has a €45 million release clause in his current contract, and Palmeiras will be looking to secure a transfer fee closer to that figure for their prized asset.

Chelsea eye swoop for another Brazilian wonderkid alongside Estevao Willian - reports

According to reports from The Boot Room, Chelsea are keen on adding Brazilian wonderkid Luis Guilherme, alongside their primary target Estevao Willian, in the upcoming transfer window.

The 18-year-old is more experienced than Estevao at the senior level, having already made 40 appearances for Palmeiras' first team. Mainly a right midfielder, he has also been deployed all across the frontline and as a number 10, which is a testament to his incredible versatility.

The midfielder is reportedly valued at £43 million, but Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a double swoop for Guilherme and Willian in a mega £80 million deal. Palmeiras have already made €35 million by selling Endrick to Real Madrid and could be tempted by this massive offer from the Blues.

The Londoners have already signed multiple Brazilian talents since Todd Boehly's takeover of the club. The likes of Andrey Santos, Deivid Washington, and Angelo have already been signed by the Premier League giants.

17-year-old Ecuadorian youngster Kendry Paez is also confirmed to join Chelsea in July 2025. The club is clearly looking towards South America to refresh and rejuvenate their squad, with Guilherme and Willian likely to become the newest additions to their youth revolution.