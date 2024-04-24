Chelsea ready to consider offers from Saudi Arabia for 29-year-old star, player not keen on move away from the club - Reports

Chelsea are prepared to accept offers from Saudi Arabia for out-of-favor forward Raheem Sterling, who is not looking to leave the club this summer. The former Manchester City man has struggled for form and consistency for the most part of his time at Stamford Bridge despite his significant wages.

Sterling moved to the Blues after a successful spell at Manchester City, becoming the first addition of the Blues' new ownership group in 2022. The Englishman was soon joined by Kalidou Koulibaly and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, both of whom left the club last summer.

Chelsea have struggled for most of this season, including a 5-0 humbling at the hands of Arsenal last night. The Blues are in ninth place in the league despite their expensive outlay on players, and look set to miss out on Europe for a second successive season.

Raheem Sterling is currently the highest-paid player in the squad, and despite his experience and quality, has fallen out of favor at the club. The 29-year-old has not started a game since featuring in the 4-2 FA Cup win over Leicester City in mid-March, a match in which he missed a penalty.

Saudi Arabian clubs have an interest in the biggest names in Europe, and Sterling happens to be one, with over 120 Premier League goals. The Blues are looking to move on from the former Liverpool man, as per Matt Law, but Sterling wishes to remain with the club.

They have been quick to cut their losses on certain players, and feel like Sterling is not doing enough to warrant his reported £300k+ weekly salary. Chelsea were successful in flogging off the likes of Edouard Mendy, N'Golo Kante and Koulibaly to Saudi last summer, and wish to repeat the same with Sterling.

Chelsea keeping tabs on Portuguese manager as Pochettino replacement

Chelsea are keeping a close eye on Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim as part of their options to replace Mauricio Pochettino, if he does get sacked. The news was made public via TBR Football after the 0-5 hammering at Arsenal.

Portuguese manager Amorim is one of the most wanted young managers in Europe, with Liverpool, Barcelona, and even West Ham United interested in him. He is set to lead Sporting Lisbon to a second league title in three seasons, as they lead the Portuguese top-flight.

The Blues have looked shocking at times under Pochettino, and the owners may choose to bring his time at the club to an end once the season ends. The Argentine manager can look to end the season strongly by leading his side to a place in next season's Europa League.

