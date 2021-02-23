Chelsea ready to offer swap deal for Borussia Dortmund duo - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly weighing up a deal to swap Callum Hudson-Odoi for Borussia Dortmund forwards Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland. Thomas Tuchel is said to have lost faith in Hudson-Odoi and is willing to use the winger in a deal to bring the Dortmund duo to Stamford Bridge next season.

Signing Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho would be a massive sign of intent from Chelsea, as the club already spent a huge amount of money last summer to strengthen the team. The Blues, however, have been disappointing this season, sacking Frank Lampard last month to bring in Thomas Tuchel. The former Borussia Dortmund boss has steadied the ship since his arrival, and Chelsea now find themselves 5th in the Premier League, only two points outside the top 4.

According to Sunday World, Chelsea are ready to use Hudson-Odoi to bring down Borussia Dortmund's asking price for Haaland and Sancho. The forwards would reportedly only be available for an excess of £200 million, with the price only getting higher if Chelsea wait an extra season. Haaland in particular, would be available for £75 million in 2022.

Dortmund are currently in danger of failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season. Thomas Tuchel's former team currently sit 6th in the Bundesliga, six points off the top 4.

Callum Hudson-Odoi's Chelsea career looks to be over

Callum Hudson-Odoi has been poor for Chelsea this season

Thomas Tuchel was not impressed with Callum Hudson-Odoi's performance at Southampton at the weekend. The winger was brought on as a substitute at half-time, but was subbed off for Hakim Ziyech at the 75-minute mark, as Chelsea had to settle for a 1-1 draw against the Saints.

Tuchel told the media after the game:

"Clearly yes, we had all the chances and all possibilities to take the win, it would have been deserved, sometimes in football you concede one chance and they score. I am not concerned about Tammy Abraham, it was not about the injury, it was hard for him to show his quality. He could not put his stamp in this game so we changed the formation."

He continued:

"We brought in Callum Hudson-Odoi but I was not happy with his attitude, energy and counter-pressing. I took him off and we demand 100 per cent, I feel he is not in the right shape to help us. It was a hard decision but tomorrow it is forgotten and he has all possibilities to start against Atletico Madrid."