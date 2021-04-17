Chelsea ready to pursue Porto midfielder-Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Porto midfielder Jesus Corona. The Mexican has been largely impressive for Porto during their run to the quarter-finals of the Champions League this season.

According to Portuguese outlet TVI24, Chelsea are willing to spend €30 million to sign Corona this summer from Porto.

The report suggests that the Blues could get their man for even less as Corona's €30 million release clause is set to expire in May, which means he could be available for a cheaper price in June.

Jesus Corona joined Porto in the summer of 2015. The midfielder has helped the club win two Primeira Liga titles in his six years with the club.

Since joining the club from FC Twente, Corona has gone on to make 265 appearances in all competitions for Porto and has scored 31 goals.

The Mexican international will be looking for a move to one of Europe's top clubs given that he is 28-years-old and is at the peak of his career. His performances for Porto this season have attracted attention from the likes of Chelsea and Sevilla.

Jesus Corona would bring versatility to the Chelsea squad, as he can play as a winger, as a right-back and as a wing-back. Blues boss Thomas Tuchel prefers to play with a 3-5-2 system which deploys wing-backs.

The German has been forced to play Callum Hudson-Odoi as a wing-back in recent months in the absence of Reece James, and is therefore in the market for a player who can play a number of positions on the right-wing.

Chelsea will look to add depth to their squad ahead of next season

FC Porto v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final 3: Leg One

Chelsea have endured a massive change in fortunes since Thomas Tuchel took over the reigns from Frank Lampard midway through the season.

The Blues are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table, and have reached the semi-final stage of the Champions League.

Despite showing massive signs of improvement, Tuchel will look to bolster his squad in the summer so that his side can compete for multiple trophies next season.

Chelsea currently lack depth in the right-wing and right-back position and will therefore look to sign Jesus Corona from Porto this summer.